Head of Research and Chief Economist at Standard Chartered for Africa and Middle East, Razia Khan has called on Botswana to take advantage of opportunities that remain untapped by accelerating the diversification of the economy.

Khan was speaking during the bank’s a Research and Investment dialogue in Gaborone last week, noting that despite the growing global economic uncertainty emanating from the increased tariffs by the US on its imports, Botswana and the rest of African continent can still survive.

She said Botswana should strive to diversify her economy much more away from heavy dependence on the minerals (diamonds) which are currently not selling at the best level due to weak global demand.

Khan said more effort should be placed in transforming sectors such as vocational education, agriculture, vocational training, immigration and manufacturing.

“In the near term, Botswana will experience challenges with the current geopolitical dynamic. Many African countries will experience these challenges, but this is an opportunity for the country to be creative and drive diversification efforts by boosting the country’s industrial and manufacturing capacity,” she added.

For her part, Senior Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Finance Naledi Madala said the government is coming up with strategies to respond to a volatile macroeconomic environment.

She said there is a need for robust economic transformation as the country enters new phase of transformation.

According to Madala, the economy has been exposed to shocks that include weak demand of natural diamonds with that plunging government revenues under immense pressure.

“Our economy needs several forceful structural reforms. We are confident that the shifting global macroeconomic dynamics are giving us an opportunity to rebuild and diversify our economy to the full potential,” said Madala.