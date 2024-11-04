President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko has officially been handed over the office of the President. Boko’s party Umbrella for Democratic Chang (UDC) won 36 seats in parliament in the elections held this past week. Eyes are on the… Read more: Regime Change
Navigating the Current Landscape Leading BTC has been both a challenging and rewarding journey. As the telecommunications landscape evolves, our focus is on creating value for all stakeholders while ensuring robust connectivity and fostering innovation. With an ever-competitive market,…
President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko has officially been handed over the office of the President. Boko’s party Umbrella for Democratic Chang (UDC) won 36 seats in parliament in the elections held this past week.
Eyes are on the party to deliver on their manifesto promises.
