Navigating the Current Landscape Leading BTC has been both a challenging and rewarding journey. As the telecommunications landscape evolves, our focus is on creating value for all stakeholders while ensuring robust connectivity and fostering innovation. With an ever-competitive market, BTC strives to remain a leader, particularly in fixed services, while striving to get a piece of the pie of the mobile and fintech solutions.

Excitement and Anticipation

Every workday, I look forward to new opportunities for growth and collaboration. What excites me most is our potential to drive digital transformation in Botswana, the possibilities of improving connectivity and supporting a knowledge-based economy fuel our passion.

The Highs and Lows of Leadership

Leading the only publicly listed telecommunications entity in Botswana comes with its share of highs and lows. The pressure to deliver shareholder value, while we face competition and market fluctuations. But our recent P263 million dividend payout to shareholders reflects our dedication to delivering returns. With our continued focus on mobile growth, fintech, and digital services, these have shown remarkable year-on-year growth.

Significance of Dividend Payouts

The recent dividend payment not only reinforces BTC’s commitment to shareholder value but also highlights its role in contributing to national finances. We are committed to improving connectivity and fostering innovation while supporting the government’s vision of a high-income economy.

Addressing Performance Concerns

While there have been concerns about BTC’s performance, the leadership is optimistic. We declared the highest dividend since our listing in 2016, and our revenue growth of 3% indicates a foundation which we can start from. We are focused on defending our dominance in fixed services while tapping into new revenue streams through fintech and digital services.

Competitive Landscape

The telecommunications market in Botswana is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a penetration rate of 168%. This competitive environment pushes us to innovate continually.

Building a Knowledge Economy

BTC is at the forefront of contributing to Botswana’s knowledge economy. We are introducing e-learning, e-health, and e-agriculture services to support government initiatives. The corporation’s extensive connectivity network serves as a vital foundation for delivering these digital services.

Maintaining Market Dominance

Although BTC has faced challenges from new entrants, it maintains a stronghold, especially in the B2B segment. Our resilience in the mobile sector is evident; we have seen significant growth despite being third in the market.

Combatting Theft and Vandalism

Theft and vandalism have plagued BTC, with losses of our copper infrastructure amounting to P56 million last year.

We are enhancing our security measures and transitioning to other technologies, fiber which are less susceptible to theft. Collaborating with law enforcement has also resulted in numerous arrests, demonstrating BTC’s commitment to safeguarding its infrastructure.

Investing in Employee Satisfaction

To ensure a motivated workforce, BTC is dedicated to fostering employee engagement. We believe in building a positive work environment and providing growth opportunities through digital platforms.

With a diverse staff of 862, including 374 females and 488 males, BTC is committed to inclusivity and employee well-being.

Conclusion

With a strategic focus on innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, BTC is poised to navigate the dynamic telecommunications landscape in Botswana. As the company continues to evolve, remains optimistic about its future, dedicated to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing connectivity for all.

Who is Boitumelo Paya?

An experienced executive leader, I joined BTC in 2020 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and totally new to the telecommunications sector.

Prior to that I had over a decade of experience in the beverage industry, starting at Kgalagadi Breweries (Pty) Limited (KBL) in Botswana, before being transferred to the UK as Finance executive overseeing Africa. Then later moved to Malawi as Finance Director and even served as interim CEO during my tenure there