The former chairperson of the opposition cooperation forum, Dr Margaret Nasha has stepped in to calm the storm that had rattled the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) after the Alliance for Progressives (AP) boycotted coalition activities in protest. The AP last weekend withdrew its parliamentary and council candidates from participating in the UDC elections manifesto workshops, a move that prompted Nasha to step in and reconcile the two parties. AP noted that it reached that decision because it has received several complaints from its aspiring council candidates over the delayed process for conclusion of pending wards allocations by the UDC.

Information turned up by The Patriot on Sunday is that Dr Nasha presided over a meeting between UDC President Duma Boko and his deputy Ndaba Gaolathe. Also attending was the UDC Chairman, Motlatsi Molapise. It is said Nasha asked both Ndaba and Boko to expeditiously address the pending issues that are shaking the coalition such as conclusion of allocation of Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) constituencies and wards.

Also, Dr Nasha advised the UDC leadership to not let differences that arise within the coalition to be left unresolved for a long time and that lessons should be taken from BPF and BCP as over why the left UDC. “The meeting was fruitful, and AP has since agreed to rescind its decision to withdraw its candidates from not participating in UDC elections preparations. Nasha going forward will be working closely with the UDC National Executive Committee (NEC) of being advisor as UDC and AP elder,” a source confided.

Dr Nasha is considered to be a close ally of Ndaba and has served as the special advisor to AP leader.

Contacted for a comment, Dr Nasha was cagey with details and said she is not that much active now but said whenever AP / UDC needs advice from her they can approach. She referred this publication to AP Chairman, Major General (Retired) Pius Mokgware or Secretary General Dr Butale for any issues.

AP back

Meanwhile, AP Secretary General, Dr Phenyo Butale when asked about Dr Nasha’s intervention on AP-UDC fracas was quick to indicate that it is not true as there was need for her to broker peace. Also, Dr Butale noted that he wants to assure Batswana and the general membership of the AP as well as those of the UDC contracting parties of the AP’s commitment to the People’s Project.

Dr Butale also confirmed that AP central committee has since withdrawn its decision that its candidates don’t participate in the series of UDC manifesto workshops which kickstarted in Palapye last weekend. “The AP remains an integral part of the UDC and plays a crucial role in its functioning. This weekend (29th-30th June 2024) all AP Council and Parliamentary candidates in the Southern part of Botswana will be in Jwaneng attending the manifesto and candidates training workshops,” he said on AP’s obligation.

Meanwhile, this publication has learnt that the UDC central committee has decided to have all the pending wards allocation be completed by end of next week with that also paving way for fielding of candidates in constituencies that were left vacant when BPF left UDC, and parties submitted their bids.

It is said the UDC coalition partners have agreed not to dispute constituencies where some BPF members have since shown their interest to contest under UDC banner especially at central district constituencies.