The Board of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Tumelo Motsumi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, effective 1st April 2024. Ms. Motsumi was the Acting Executive Chairperson of the erstwhile Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) from 1st November 2021 to 13th April…



