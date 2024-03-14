BAKANG TIRO

State-owned coal miner, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM), has spent a whooping P601 million on citizen-owned companies through its flagship Citizen Economic Empowerment Programme (CEEP).

Edwin Elias, MCM CEO, made the declaration during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MCM and CIPA in Gaborone on Monday. He said at MCM, they have set ambitious targets; aiming to achieve 50% citizen-spend (equivalent to P1.5 billion) by 2027.

“By the same token, we intend to create 3000 jobs through our Citizen Economic Empowerment Programme (CEEP). Our CEEP delivery streams focus on enterprise & supplier development, governance and performance, change management and stakeholder collaboration,” he said.

Elias said as of the end of December 2023, MCM spent 54% of budget on citizen-owned companies against a set target of 35%.

“Cumulatively, the Citizen Economic Empowerment Programme had facilitated a total spend of P601 million on citizen-owned companies supporting a total of 1 135 jobs through MCM contractors, underscoring our commitment to fostering economic growth and employment opportunities for our fellow citizens,” he said.

In addition, he said Morupule Coal Mine’s #1-3-27 strategy, aligning with our brand promise of ‘Seam to Value,’ signifies our dedication to creating value at every step of our operations ensuring that they maximize the potential of their resources and contribute significantly to the energy sector and beyond.

CIPA MOU

Meanwhile, Elias said the signing of an MOU with CIPA accelerates their progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Botswana, with specific focus on Socio-Economic Development.

He said they recognise that strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in empowering citizens companies and individuals to generate, protect and commercialise their intellectual property rights.

“Our CEEP Strategy is going into horizon two of implementation, where the main activities for our programme will zoom into Industry and Development with a particular focus on Manufacturing and Repairs and Maintenance where innovation and intellect property generation is required,” said Elias.

He said the MoU is a vow from both Morupule Coal Mine and CIPA to consolidate resources effectively, delivering information dissemination to citizens, companies, researchers and innovators.

For his part, CIPA Caretaker Registrar General Joel Ramaphoi said the partnership with MCM will enable the two to create and support innovation ecosystem where innovative ideas are being incubated, protected and developed into sustainable, viable enterprises that will contribute to creation of jobs and reduce poverty etc.

Ramaphoi noted that they intend to ensure that all intellectual property that is produced by these entrepreneurs are fully registered and protected so that they can integrate IP as part of their business strategy for success.

To this end, he said, a team of intellectual property experts will be fully availed to MCM when needed.

“Our strategic intent is to unlock value in the economy through stimulating innovation, providing IP tools to protect innovation and creativity and entering into meaningful collaborations to ensure that the innovations are commercialised. It is for this reason that as CIPA we eager to collaborate with MCM,” emphasized Ramaphoi.