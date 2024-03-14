BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Absa Life Botswana and Funeral Services Group (FSG) have entered into a partnership that will see Absa Life policy holders getting discounted funeral services from FSG Lyns and Kagiso Funeral parlours.

Managing Director of Absa Life Botswana, Thebe Modikwa said in this partnership with FSG, Absa Life Botswana see an opportunity to live out this philosophy in a tangible and meaningful way.

“By providing our policyholders, their spouses, additional members, and children with access to discounted funeral services at FSG, we are not just offering a financial benefit. We are offering peace of mind during a time of need. We are saying to our clients and their families, your story matters, and we are here to support you every step of the way,” said Modikwa during signing ceremony on Monday.

Modikwa said FSG, comprising Lyn’s Funeral Parlour and Kagiso Funeral Parlour, has a longstanding reputation for excellence in providing compassionate funeral services across Botswana.

He said by aligning with FSG as a provider of choice, they are ensuring that their clients have access to a one-stop shop for their funeral needs, easing the burden during what can be a difficult time.

“This partnership is not just about business; it is about community. It just about recognising that we are not just bankers and insurers; we are mothers, fathers, entrepreneurs, and so much more. We fully understand the importance of financial security, but we also understand the human side of life challenges,” he declared.

In addition, Modikwa said: “So, what does this partnership mean for our clients and their families? It means they have a trusted partner in Absa Life Botswana, one who understands their unique needs and is committed to providing solutions that make life easier. It means they have access to quality funeral services at a time when support and compassion matter most.”

For her part, Head of Sales and Marketing at FSG Tebogo Moribame-Setiko said FSG is a one-stop funeral services provider and the partnership with Absa Life will afford its policy holders uniqueness in funerals.

She said over the past couple of months, FSG together with Absa Life Botswana have been working tirelessly on this exciting partnership for Absa Life policy holders with a view to providing them with the much-needed convenience during their time of need.

“Absa Life Botswana policy holders will enjoy affordable funeral services. A discount of P840 shall apply for funeral services up to P35,000 and a discount of P1,500 shall apply for services above P35,000,” she said.

Moribame-Setiko said FSG also has a significant footprint in the country, comprising of 22 main branches and 20 service centres, which affords clients to have access to funeral services efficiently.