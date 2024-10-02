The village of Kang, an area deeply rooted in Botswana’s beef industry, was chosen for the launch of the Maja-a-Ikgorosa initiative on September 24, 2024. The location of the launch is a nod to Kang’s importance as a hub for cattle farming in the country, and it underscores the initiative’s aim to revitalise small and medium-scale farmers in Botswana’s beef sector. The Maja-a-Ikgorosa programme is a joint effort by the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB), the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA), and the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA). Through this collaboration, the scheme aims to assist farmers in meeting the European Union (EU) market’s high standards, while also providing critical resources to boost production.

Under the initiative, BMC plays a key role by assessing farmers for compliance with EU standards, ensuring their cattle are market-ready. For those who meet the necessary criteria but lack infrastructure or animal feed, CEDA and BAMB step in. CEDA has committed an initial P50 million over the next six months to offer financial support to farmers, while BAMB will supply up to 84 metric tonnes of animal feed per day.

This approach ensures that small and medium-scale farmers, who own about 80% of Botswana’s cattle, can maximise the value of their livestock. Speaking at the launch, Minister of Entrepreneurship Karabo Gare emphasised that the scheme’s design prioritises the empowerment of smaller farmers, deliberately excluding large-scale operations to give more opportunities to smaller players in the sector.

“We are not only trying to help farmers meet the EU standards but also improve their returns when selling to the BMC and other markets,” Gare said. The programme is expected to roll out nationwide, starting with cattle-farming regions that already meet the requirements for the EU market, known as the Green Zones

The collaborative structure of the programme brings together various institutions, with BMC receiving conditioned cattle, BAMB providing feed and veterinary services, and CEDA offering financial assistance. LEA will offer business advisory services, and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will help farmers meet EU export requirements.

Minister Gare also highlighted that the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to economic inclusion, stating that small and medium-scale farmers are integral to the nation’s agricultural sector. He noted that through this initiative, Botswana hopes to increase the number of EU-market-ready cattle, while also seeking new market opportunities, including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for regions that fall outside the EU-compliant Green Zones.

“The Maja-a-Ikgorosa programme is the key to unlocking better market prices for our farmers, allowing them to sell directly and increase their earnings,” said Gare, stressing that the programme is designed to reduce risks for farmers who have struggled with loan repayments and economic hardships.

The initiative also aligns with other national agricultural programmes, such as “Temo Letlotlo” and “Thuo Letlotlo,” which aim to improve production in agriculture and livestock. These programmes are expected to work in tandem with Maja-a-Ikgorosa to help farmers build more sustainable livelihoods through the beef value chain.

As the scheme moves into its next phases, Botswana’s rural cattle farmers are expected to see significant benefits. With the collaborative efforts of BMC, BAMB, CEDA, and LEA, the country aims to not only revive the beef industry but also ensure that smaller farmers can thrive in a market that rewards quality and compliance.

Kang Framers Association chairperson, Moagi Badireleng, encouraged small scale farmers to form clusters so that they can benefit from the initiative and issued a stern warning to civil servants who are tasked with rolling out such programmes citing that more often than not, their lack of diligence and poor work ethic are some of the reasons the programmes seemingly fail.