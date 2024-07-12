Botswana’s fastest man Letsile Tebogo goes head-to-head with the world’s leading short distance runner USA’s Noah Lyles in a 200 metre dash in the Monaco Diamond League event on July 12, 2024.

This being a precursor to the coming Paris 2024 Olympics Games means that athletics followers will get a window of what is set to go down in Paris between the greatest athletes of this generation.

“The track at Monaco’s Stade Louis 2 stadium is regarded as one of the fastest ones in the Diamond League tour. Numerous top records made year after year, especially for running events, back up this claim. Monaco also favours running events in their selection of disciplines, as does this year›s event as well,” said the event organisers.

Tebogo is Botswana’s best bet for an Olympic medal following on the footsteps of Nigel Amos who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics in 800 metres. He leads of team of 400m runners and relay team to the event.