LESEGO MOSINYI

Bangwato Royal uncles has condemned mothusa motshwarelela kgosi Serogola Seretse for misleading statements made before the tribe regarding one of the properties at Gammangwato main kgotla in Serowe.

The property in question, commonly known as the ‘Green House’ has been residence to Bangwato chiefs and Batshwarelela kgosi, the last occupant being Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane before he was forced into retirement by the state due to old age.

Serogola announced during a recent kgotla meeting, that he had submitted an application at the land board for the registration of the green house, including Serowe main kgotla, the royal cemetery, and other building structures adjoining the kgotla. The application comes immediately after media revelations that former President, Ian Khama who is also the chief of Bangwato has applied for registration of the same property (Green House) in his name.

Serogola said he was surprised to learn at the land board of Khama’s application for some of the properties at the kgotla, which was presented on his behalf by his lawyer and some royal uncles. “What they are saying is that the house belongs to Ian Khama, he is the rightful heir to the property by virtue of him being the great grandson of Khama III who built the house,” he said.

Serogola said according to his understanding, the house and other properties at the kgotla belongs to council. “Everything that was owned by Bogosi, have been taken over by council, all this time the house has been maintained by council, there has never been a time the Khamas maintained the house,” he said.

Serogola said the property that Former president can claim as his inheritance is a house in Palamaukue (Khama’s residence in Serowe) as it is the one that belongs to his father sir Seretse Khama.

He further pointed that, the person that can claim the property is Tshekedi Khama’s family (Sir Seretse Khama’s uncle), as he was the one who was born in the house. “If the house is an inheritance as some are alluding, if we face the truth before the courts Tshekedi is the one who can claim its ownership,” he said.

He said royal uncles has no place to vouch for the property as they don’t even know Khama III. He said the Sir Seretse Khama who also didn’t know Khama III has never registered the house.

He said the royal uncles for misleading Former President Khama and are isolating him from his people and from God. “When Sir Seretse Khama said be careful of your uncles, then I didn’t know whom he was referring to, now I know whom he was talking about,” he said.

However, during an interview Rasebolai Kgamane stated that, Kgosi Serogola is privy of the truth as to whom the house belongs to, however he has chosen to ignore that truth.

He indicated that Former President Ian Khama as close descendant of Khama III is the rightful owner of the house. “Everyone is a beneficiary to their parents’ estates, same applies to Kgosi Serogola who is currently staying at his parent’s residence as we speak, that’s his inheritance, just like the Greenhouse is Khama’s inheritance,” he said.

Rasebolai indicated that Kgosi Serogola actions and utterances has no merit but are influenced by the powers that be. “Kgosi Serogola as the Mothusa Motswarelela Kgosi has no authority to take actions that he is currently making, but he is influenced by government,” he said.

He also stated that, it is not a coincidence that Kgosi Serogola is applying for Kgotla and the Green House immediately after it was revealed that the Former President has tendered his application with land board. He mentioned that, his (Kgosi Serogola’s) actions are a clear indication of the continuous efforts to frustrate Khama.

He further questioned the motive behind Kgosi Serogola’s application for the property which he implied belongs to the council. “If it belongs to the council why is he then applying for it,” he said inquisitively.

Serowe District Council (SDC) Acting Deputy Council Secretary, Finance and Admin Seele Rampape said the house is not part of their assets. She indicated that they may have one or two properties within the Kgotla but the Green House is not one of them. She also explained that council houses are identified with council initials which are not there in the contested house.

Historian Abel Mabuse revealed that, the disputed property is the residence of Kgosi Khama III that was built as the Royal Residence of the Bamangwato tribe when they moved their capital from Phalatswe (now Old Palapye) in 1902. “To the best of my understanding as a cultural heritage practitioner, the Green House and the other buildings around it are the property of the Khama Family, which is today headed by Kgosi Seretse Khama Ian Khama,” he said.

Giving a brief history, Mabuse highlighted that, initially at the capitals of Shoshong and at Phalatswe, Kgosi Khama III had refused to adopt western architecture in his homestead, preferring to live in traditional Gammangwato roundavels. He said after the move to Serowe, he was however persuaded by his council and morafe to consider adding a modern brick house with iron roof to give the Royal Residence some status that was associated with modern housing at the time. He said it was then that the Royal family and morafe constructed the green House to add to the many traditional roundavels that were built in Khama III Royal Residence.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that the ownership of the Green house has been disputed. Following the firing of kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane from the regency position, the government also threw him out of the house. This was met with anger from the royal uncles who questioned government actions to throw Kgosi Kgamane from the Bangwato Royal house. Both sides maintained the ownership of the house, with Royal uncles expressing astonishment to the sudden interest in the dilapidated house by the government, though they have never shown interest in maintaining it during Kgosi Kgamane stay.