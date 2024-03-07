LESEGO MOSINYI

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Tension between the Gammangwato royal family continues to escalate as none of the opposing sides between Kgosi Serogola Seretse and the royal uncles is willing to back down.

On Wednesday Kgosi Serogola convened a kgotla meeting to warn those he labelled self-appointed royal uncles against the improper behavior they continue to display. He said on several occasions, while claiming to act on behalf of Bagammagwato people and former President, who is also the Chief of Bangwato, Ian Khama, they have tried to call kgotla meetings claiming to update the tribe about chieftainship issues.

During his address Kgosi Serogola who enjoys support from government quickly asserted his position as currently the only Kgosi of Gammangwato. “The responsibility of the people is on me, they are led by me. I don’t rule with the uncles, just like Kgosi Kgamane was not ruling with them when he was Motshwarelela Kgosi. I only rule with the help of other Gammangwato chiefs,” he explained.

Kgosi Serogola did not mince words or spare anyone from his tirade, even calling out members of the public who were being nuisance during his address and threatening them with the law enforcement officers. He suggested that some of the members of the public at the meeting were sent to the kgotla to spy on him. “In a kgotla you can’t talk while someone is still talking. If you are here to convene another meeting, you can leave and convene where you always host your meetings. Here the reigns are mine,” he said irritably.

Kgosi Serogola further accused the ‘royal uncles’ of sowing seeds of division not only within the royal family, but within the Gammangwato tribe as well. Kgosi Serogola, who has on previous occasions been labeled a traitor for siding with government against the royal house, took the opportunity to criticize further harshly the ‘royal uncles’ for disrespecting the kgotla by trying to convene meetings without involving him.

He reiterated that he is the only one who has the power and authority to call meetings at the Gammangwato main kgotla. “There are some who doubt this, they think they can mobilise the tribe to rebel against the current bogosi. That is why I took the decision to prohibit them from using the kgotla in order to avoid any rebellion,” he said, also mentioning that he is controlled by the ministry and take instructions from the Government not the ‘royal uncles.’

He said the continuous disrespect for bogosi by the ‘royal unclse’ should stop as it is an embarrassment to Bangwato as a tribe. Kgosi Serogola further accused the royal uncle of politicizing Bogosi, stating that on previous occasions they have convened meetings including at the kgotla where councilors took a center stage in discussions.

Furthermore, Kgosi Serogola said, the so-called royal uncles who are currently at the forefront have no right in leading any discussions issues involving the Royal House. He said only four families which are Khamas, Kgamane family, Seretses and Kebailele family have a say on Royal issues. “Seeletso and Mokhutswane are too junior to discuss the Gammangwato Chieftainship,” he said.

Moreover, Kgosi Serogola rubbished statements accusing him of delaying Seretse Peter Khama ascension to the regency. He said Khama identified Seretse Peter Khama’s to be Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane replacement it was not for the first time his name was mentioned. He indicated that before Kgosi Kgamane retired he submitted Seretse Peter Khama’s name to the Ministry for consideration and he was advised to call a kgotla meeting in order to consult with the people on his submitted name.

However, he said Kgosi Kgamane never bothered to call the kgotla meeting, and nobody including the ‘royal uncles’ questioned him as to why he was unable to call the meeting. “Hey, I am not the one who denied Seretse Peter khama to ascend to the regency, blame Kgosi Sediegeng as he is the one who denied him,” fumed Serogola.

He also indicated that there was even a time when both Kgosi Sediegeng and Khama withdrew Seretse Peter Khama’s name after it was submitted to the ministry for consideration, and through it all the two of them did not bother to engage him on their decision.

Further, Kgosi Serogola said, on their mission to create a rift between him and Former President Kgosi Khama, the ‘Royal Uncles has used their regular trips to South Africa where Khama is currently on self-imposed exile, to continuously painted him as the bad guy. Nevertheless, Kgosi Serogola said he is unmoved by their accusations as only God knows the truth of what is exactly going on.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Serogola pointed that Botswana as a country has laws, and that they should be respected, stating that Government will not tolerate unlawfulness.

During an interview, Royal Uncle representative Rasebolai Kgamane, expressed disappointment at the utterance made by Kgosi Serogola Seretse during the Kgotla meeting. He refuted claims that they have been trying to call kgotla meetings without Kgosi Serogola’s knowledge, stating that on several occasions they have engaged him in writing of their intentions to convene kgotla meetings. “He has never responded to our requests but instead he has become a hindrance to our requests even engaging armed police and soldiers ready to confront us,” he said.

Rasebolai further indicated they are not interfering with the Royal family as Kgosi Serogola alluded, indicating that the Royal family is big, and their involvement together with other uncles is justified. He stated that as royal uncles, they respect themselves and their status in the community, and as law abiding citizens they will never encourage or seat back and allow people transgress the rule of law.

Rasebolai, said they will not tire in their pursue to hold a Kgotla meeting so that they can consult the people and make sure Motswarelela kgosi who has been officially chosen by Kgosi Ian Khama occupy the regency seat.