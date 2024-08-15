Kaboeamodimo is confident that BBPF and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) stand a good chance to topple the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). Q: Who is Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo (MK)?

MK: Ke Mongwaketse born and bred in Kanye – Goora Sebego ward. I am a proud father of four (04), three boys and a daughter. Professionally I am a Communications specialist with a solid background in Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

Q: Take us through your BPF activism journey?

MK: I wouldn’t say I have been active in politics as such, except for the fact that I have offered my services – media work expertise, writing and programme planning to individual political parties when requested. But of course, for the fact of former President Khama being the Patron of the BPF and an accomplished statesman that I support and honour without reservation, and whose vision for Botswana I share, I have facilitated his engagements to the extent that they impact his schedule of engagements.

I would also add that having grown up in the media space I have always been aware of the world of politics and the brand of our politics in Botswana. Therefore, it is not a strange territory for me as I immerse myself in contesting for Parliament in the 2024 general election on the BPF ticket.

Q: What inspired you to join politics and contest for elections?

MK: My inspiration to contest on the BPF ticket is motivated by the party’s focus on important considerations for our country, because they will shape our livelihoods and the future of our children. These include real democracy and good governance. Democracy starts with the holding of free fair and credible elections. That is what in turn legitimizes a government. Already our electoral processes right from the registration of voters is tainted with the hand of the ruling party, the BDP, which is the party in government, doing everything to manipulate the process to favour themselves. Despite the technicalities that were used to deny the opposition a proper hearing in the courts of law all evidence points to this having been the case in 2019 where the BDP clearly lost the clean poll. Three examples of manipulation of the 2024 electoral process are the BDP’s suspected control of the IEC based on the refusal to allow the opposition coalition to publicly observe the registration of voters; the BDP’s refusal to have the ballots counted at polling stations among others; and the complications to a simple model of political party funding that the BDP has brought into the discussion about the funding of political parties. The BPF stands against this and is focused on helping to wrestle Botswana back from a brewing dictatorship under President Masisi.

My other motivation, I was in the public service for more than 2 decades. I also had a good stint in the business environment during my time at BOCCIM as well as at Botswana Telecomms. During that time I served not just my community in the Kanngwe – Mmathethe – Metlobo and neighbouring areas that fall in the Good-Hope Mmathethe constituency, but served the Botswana economy as a whole. I became aware of the challenges of leadership and service delivery for especially non-urban Botswana or rural communities if you like.

Q: What are some of the key challenges that affect Good Hope Mmathethe constituency electorates and what is your plan to tackle them when elected to Parliament?

MK: I would like to use my experience of service to benefit my people and Botswana as a country. The constituency I wish to represent is among prime areas for food production and job creation through agro-businesses to the levels achieved in Pandamatenga, Tuli Block and Gantsi for example. I want to contribute to revival of crop production in Kanngwe, Mosi, Metlobo, Barolong Farms and many other areas to complement the achievement made with the Mosisedi farms for example. It is possible through properly targeted government support. The uplift of interlinking roads network and water reticulation cannot be always just an election imperative as is the case with the BDP every time elections come up.

Q: You are the CEO of SKI Khama Foundation. Are you still active on the position since you announced decision to contest for elections? How do you strike balance between SKI Foundation assignment and campaigning?

MK: This is a charitable Trust set up by General Khama to help Batswana. I have had the privilege of leading it and I am proud of the achievements we have made in the areas of advocacy for justice and the rule of law, health delivery especially during the Covid 19 pandemic, and basic day to day needs of the underprivileged.

The work of a Charitable Trust does not stop with the taking up of any other calling as I am about to do with my contest for the 2024 elections. What will change at the right time obviously is my role as CEO of the Trust and of course by mutual arrangement with the Chairman and Board.

I do have a campaign team that is working the ground in my support and that of candidates for Councils that a running with me. This has ensured that my busy schedule with the work of the Foundation does not affect my presence on the ground.

Q: Why contesting at Good-Hope Mmathethe and not Kanye, your home ground?

MK: Except for attending school in my home village Kanye, the bulk of my active life has been in Kanngwe in the heart of the constituency. In my early life when my late father Ketumile Kaboeamodimo was a Revenue Officer for the Bangwaketse Tribal Administration we lived in Phitshane-Molopo and later in Good-Hope. Subsequent to this I supported my father in the coordination of resources for the University of Botswana Campus Appeal (BUCA) for the Southern part of the country and our base was Kanngwe. I have also spent quite a lot of time in Mmathethe village which is the nearest service centre so to speak to our farming home in Kanngwe. I have social linkages and relationships born from political ties in Digawana, Hebron, Dikhukhung, Mokatako and Mabule.

Therefore, this is the area with which I am more familiar in comparison to my home village Kanye. I do also have a footprint of service to my community there with respect to improvement to farming and communication facilities including Radio Botswana reception and Botswana Television reception in the area, hence my choice to contest there.

Q: There are suggestions that BPF lacks Strength in the Constituency compared to BDP and UDC. Your view on this?

MK: The suggestion that BPF cannot win the constituency as it may not be as strong as other contesting parties will be tested on polling day. What I can say is that based on my own observation on the ground we have had good reception and support from people who have registered to vote in many of the wards in the constituency.

Q: You are close friend of former president Ian Khama. Do you believe his influence or popularity can work in your favour as BDP candidate in Good Hope- Mmathethe?

MK: Yes, many of the families and homes across the constituency where I have reached so far have expressed their appreciation of life in Botswana during the presidency of General Khama on account of the programmes he delivered for them, among these constituency sporting tournaments which they call “dibolo tsa ga Khama” which benefitted the Youth, as well as livestock under LIMID and the ISPAAD programmes that the BDP under Masisi has since caused to decline or collapse altogether resulting in impoverishing many families. This is in sharp contrast to President Masisi’s so-called reset agenda programmes that exist on paper by nothing on the ground in many instances.

On the basis of this many have pledged their vote for us in the hope that we can restore Botswana to the vibrant economy on the Agricultural sector that it was under Khama and his predecessors, and to the political environment of tolerance, freedom of association and speech, and Botho that they say has since died under the BDP as currently led by Rre Masisi.

As for me personally, many have given their commendation for my supporting the former President in his absence in Botswana such that his legacy of service, Botho and upliftment of the less privileged regardless of tribal affiliation remains in credit.

Q: Do you think the Government Political Party Funding can aid opposition to cause upset for BDP and its long-time dominance?

MK: It is such a pity and a sad state of affairs that the BDP continues to use its numbers in Parliament to prevent achievements that would enhance our democracy as a country, and by extension the health of our economy when Parliament passes laws that would benefit the majority.

There can be no justification other than the BDP appetite for selfishness and abuse of privilege to want to dictate in their favour the terms of political party funding. The whole object of the bill on this would ideally have been to level the playing field in light of the BDP’s unlimited access to public resources through the privileges accorded to members of Cabinet and the President. Political parties should be free to use the funds however they wish to promote their own political programmes including preparations for elections. This can always be subjected to periodic audits by the Auditor General as the money comes from public funds. To impose the kind of limits or restrictions that the BDP has done through their majority in Parliament is a mockery of democracy and a clear indication to Batswana that anything that does not favour the BDP in Parliament will never pass as long as they have the numbers, even if it may be good for our democracy and our people.

Q: What is your plan after 2024 elections, will you still avail yourself in the next elections, 2029?

MK: If I get the privilege of victory at the October 2024 election I do intend to run the full race of service up to the 2029 electoral cycle, which will constitute 2 terms of service. Beyond that I consider it will be time to give space to fresher ideas and younger people to take our country forward. I will naturally then continue with my farming business and my writing.

Q: Any other important information is welcome

MK: I have completed my autobiography which chronicles my public service experience for the most part, with an important chapter on issues political. I had intended to publish before the end of the year. It has proven a bit of a challenge to publish in physical book form. I am currently considering options for release and the permutations thereof. I will shortly make my decision.

Lastly I wish to implore all Batswana who have registered for the election to please go out and vote for the future you wish for yourself and your children. Remember the choice you make will determine the quality of your life for the next 5 years.

I do hope the vote goes to my party the BPF wherever we are in contest and where we are not contesting to cast your vote for any other party except the BDP. Not only has the cost of living worsened under the BDP, but the economy is also in ruin and unlikely to recover for the foreseeable future; self-enrichment of the elite has become normal, while our people wallow in poverty and suffering since 2019.