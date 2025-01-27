Bank of Botswana (BoB) has cautioned that the ripple effect of weakened natural diamond demand may translate into scaling down of production by mines, leading to job losses in the mining and related sectors presenting economic crisis. BoB warned… Read more: Tough economic times ahead
Dozens of ex-mine workers in Botswana fear being disenfranchised in the ongoing medical examination excise, which will pave the way for compensation of those who were exposed to permanent lung damage from silicosis and tuberculosis in South African gold… Read more: Botswana ex-SA miners’ hopeful
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is gone in so far as mounting a dramatic comeback to the throne is concerned. But it stands a chance to increase seats in the National Assembly come the 2029 general election though such… Read more: UDC failures could spur BDP comeback
