Botswana’s political arena has witnessed the return of a notable figure in Bogolo Joy Kenewendo. Appointed as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) by the new Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government, Kenewendo’s re-entry into politics brings renewed attention to her past achievements and recent endeavours.

She joins a cohort of distinguished women in Parliament, including 26-year-old Lesego Chombo, the reigning Miss World Africa, Maipelo Mophuting, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, Unity Dow, and deputy speaker Helen Pushie Manyaneng marking a significant step towards inclusive representation.

Reflecting on her appointment, Kenewendo expressed, “It feels good to be back… well, I wouldn’t say to be back, but it feels good to be able to serve my country in this capacity once again and to have been invited into this agenda, this national project, and I am excited.”

Kenewendo’s political journey began under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) when she was appointed as a SEMP and subsequently served as the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry.

At 31, she became the youngest minister in Botswana’s history, implementing reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and promote economic diversification. Her tenure was marked by efforts to reduce the time required to start a business from 49 days to seven through the implementation of an online business registration system, among other initiatives.

After her tenure with the BDP, Kenewendo expanded her influence on the international stage. She served as a Special Advisor to the United Nations Climate Change High-Level Champions and as the Africa Director, where she played a leading role in implementing plans to accelerate ambition and action in Africa, contributing to a transformative COP 27.

In addition to her UN role, Kenewendo co-founded and chairs the Molaya Kgosi Trust, focusing on women’s leadership and mentorship. She also holds positions as a Non-Resident Fellow with the Centre

for Global Development and serves on various corporate and philanthropic boards, including as chairperson of the Board of Bank Gaborone and Non-Executive Director of the Africa Free Trade Area Adjustment Fund Corporation.

Kenewendo’s return to Parliament is seen as a positive development for women’s representation. She noted, “I think the representation of women… it’s lacking, but you can see that the president and the UDC caucus tried their best to ensure that with the specially elected ticket that they allocated to women and young people, it has worked.”

Offering guidance to Lesego Chombo, the youngest Member of Parliament, Kenewendo advised, “To focus, to know why she said yes and know her why very clearly. She must also know that this is a job for the people and with the people, and the best way to do it is to remain engaged and in touch with the people.”

Reflecting on her previous tenure, Kenewendo shared, “There are many lessons from the past, and I intend to do my job to the best of my abilities. Sometimes there are external forces that play against you, some you can control, some you can’t control, and I focus on things I can control and do my job to the best of my abilities.”

Kenewendo’s return to Botswana’s political scene brings a wealth of experience for a government that has won to operate on meritocracy and a renewed commitment to public service, promising a dynamic contribution to the nation’s governance