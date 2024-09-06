Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) campaigns received a major boost during the week when three former Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) members among them Dr Tlamelo Mmatli, Gilbert Watshipi former Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander Lieutenant General (Retired) Gaolathe Galebotswe were announced as Parliamentary candidates

Analysts, have however, described the development as good riddance for UDC.

Galebotswe will contest for Parliamentary seat at Mogoditshane West. Dr Mmatli and Watshipi will contest at Molepolole South and Mmopane- Metsimotlhabe constituencies respectively, after leaving the UDC complaining about the decision to give constituencies they were interested in to the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said both Mmatli and Watshipi had been a thorn on the UDC flesh and their defection to BPF should give the coalition a sigh of relief although losing members is painful. “Politics is a game of numbers like we always say but Mmatli and Watshipi have caused lot of damage to UDC. They have without any doubt disrupted UDC campaigns and undermined AP candidates assigned by UDC. Botswana National Front (BNF) should have long punished Mmatli and Watshipi,” said Morekisi.

He said Mmatli and Watshipi cannot be undermined as they have contested for elections in the last cycle while Mmatli had been UDC MP before, adding that they will be joined by some of their followers to BPF.

He said BPF’s chances to win their constituencies are very slim but said it will be good for BPF because having representation in the new constituencies especially in Southern part of the country could be used as base to grow its wings in South. BPF will be contesting in the two constituencies for the first time.

Speaking on behalf of the new BPF recruits during their official welcome into BPF by party president Mephato Reatile, Mmatli said those who protested UDC constituencies allocation outcomes were never listened to by the UDC leadership.

He said their defection to BPF should not be viewed as strange or that they are igniting fights within the opposition, adding that although elections are so close it was never too late for him and comrades to join BPF.

BNF Publicity Secretary Tumelo Legase, while phoned for a comment about the defections said he was travelling and would revert to this publication enquiries but didn’t respond at press time.

Battle Lines

Meanwhile, according to University of Botswana (UB) political science lecturer Dr Adam Mfundisi, despite BPF problems with intra-party democracy, it is harvesting from instability within the BNF of the UDC. The battle lines have been drawn and the President Mokgweetsi Masisi should announce the date of the 2024 general election soonest.

“The Molepolole and Mmopane – Lentsweletau constituencies pit BNF of the UDC and BPF. The latter is deploying former BNF of the UDC aspirants to face their former colleagues. Fierce political competition for the hearts and minds of the voters will intensify in the constituencies,” said Dr Mfundisi.

He said competitive, free and fair elections are the building blocks of a democratic state, adding that a highly competitive race produces uncertain outcomes produces politicians who are more responsive to voters. Dr Mfundisi said the results of the general elections will either strengthen or break the BNF and the leadership will be rewarded or admonished for the outcome.

Constituencies

Furthermore, Dr Mfundisi said the disputes that arisen from allocation of constituencies were going to haunt the UDC. He said allocation of constituencies is a sensitive issue that would have been deliberated upon by the membership and tradeoffs reached.

“In reality, the leadership determined the rules of the game in UDC without full participation of the rank-and-file hence conflict within the BNF. Coalition politics is beset by internal conflict within political formations. The rules of the game must be a result of clear intensive and extensive consultation and dialogue,” he said.

He added: “Otherwise, things fall apart. In addition, civility and respect by the leadership toward those who are dissatisfied with the decisions of the party leadership are essential for unity and progress.”