Reuters Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday. The… Read more: Iran’s President killed in helicopter crash
The Board of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Tumelo Motsumi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, effective 1st April 2024. Ms. Motsumi was the Acting Executive Chairperson of… Read more: MOTSUMI APPOINTED PPRA CEO
BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw The private sector’s umbrella body, Business Botswana (BB), is upbeat about the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and is urging local businesses to fully exploit it. BB Chief Executive Officer (CEO),… Read more: Business Botswana upbeat about AfCFTA
