As the excitement builds for UEFA EURO 2024, MultiChoice is proud to announce that it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights across its platforms, DStv and Showmax, offering unmatched access to one of football’s most anticipated events this year. Starting Friday 14 June, with Germany vs Scotland, and continuing through to the grand finale on Sunday 14 July, football fans across the continent can catch every match, each monumental goal, and all the defining football moments exclusively on MultiChoice platforms.

“As the provider of the best in live sports on the continent, we are ecstatic to be bringing the EURO 2024 to our local Botswana viewers,” says Stephanie Pillay, MultiChoice Botswana Managing Director. “DStv delivers exceptional viewing with great value and flawless HD quality. Football fans can become completely immersed in every match, feeling as though they are right there in the stadium. We are equally delighted to be airing the tournament on Showmax Premier Leaguefor the first time. Showmax revolutionises how fans follow football with its mobility and affordability,” adds Pillay.

A platform dedicated to mobile users, Showmax Premier League, ensures that whether you are on a commute, at the office, or in a café, the Euro tournament is right there in your pocket. Showmax offers convenience and accessibility that ensures you never miss a moment, wherever you are. Catch all 51 UEFA Euro games live on Showmax Premier League. And there’s the option to bundle Showmax Premier League with one of Showmax’s entertainment packages and get Showmax Originals, hit international and local series, movies and kids’ shows.

Why Euro 2024 is unmissable?

With UEFA EURO 2024 hosted in Germany; the stakes are incredibly high. The opening match between Germany and Scotland sets the tone for a tournament filled with historic rivalries and promising new clashes. Spain vs Italy on Thursday 20 June and Netherlands vs France on Friday 21 June are just a few of the explosive matches that make this tournament impossible to miss. Experience the intensity and passion of Europe’s finest football on MultiChoice platforms, where every game is live and exclusive.

