PETRA PETEYRA

The EU Ambassador to Botswana, SADC

Thank you for joining us today to celebrate Europe Day. The 9th May, is the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. On that day, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman gave a speech that laid the foundation for a united Europe. And his words paved the way for an unprecedented era of prosperity, peace, democracy, solidarity and cooperation in Europe.

His vision still lives on today. The European Union is a living project, a work in progress. It is a symbol of what can be achieved when we overcome our divisions and when we come together united in diversity. We are a union of nations, a Team Europe, committed to peace, cooperation, and the promotion of universal values, and we have turned those values into reality for over 450 million people within Europe who are far better off today than we were 75 years ago.

Today, we live in a world that is increasingly fragmented and uncertain, where transactional interests are sometimes pursued to the detriment of international stability. In these troubled times, Europe remains an effective, reliable and predicable partner. For Europeans, the EU is the guarantor of prosperity, security, freedoms and rights. Internationally, the EU remains committed to contribute to a more peaceful, just and cooperative world.

We are at a critical moment in history. Russia’s brutal and unlawful war against Ukraine brought war closer to home than we could have ever imagined. Today, we are more committed than ever in defending peace and stability.

The European Union stands for a rules-based international order—not the law of the strongest, but the law of mutual respect, collective responsibility, based on international law and the UN Charter. In doing so, we defend the fundamental values the EU was built on.

The same goes for international trade, as the EU remains committed to preserve rules-based and predictable trade, which has contributed significantly to economic growth, development and prosperity for countries around the globe.

As we adapt to new political realities in a rapidly changing world, we are committed to building bridges, rather than barriers, be it in Europe or with our international partners.

Europe has long been a leader in multilateralism, and today, we reaffirm that commitment. We stand shoulder to shoulder with countries, such as Botswana, that share our belief in open economies, fair trade, and the universal values of democracy and human rights. And our relationships with partners around the world are built on the principle of equal partnerships.

Our Ministerial Dialogue with SADC in March 2025 is a case in point as it demonstrates the political commitment of our partnership with SADC. This dialogue was a great opportunity to discuss at the political level the width and depth of our relationship – from peace and security, to sustainable development, climate change, trade, and investment. We also announced regional programmes totalling some EUR 164 million, which bring tangible benefits for the people of the SADC region.

This year we also celebrate the 25th years of anniversary of EU’s Partnership with the African Union [and hope to welcome Honourable Minister Butale for a Ministerial meeting in Brussels later in May.] Together with the African Union, we are committed to regional economic integration and sustainable growth, building bridges between the two continents. This is why half of our EUR 300 billion external investment plan, called Global Gateway, is for the African continent. The EU is also Africa’s first trading partner as we work together on sustainable trade and investment that create growth and jobs. We are equally committed to peace, security and governance as preconditions for sustainable development.

The EU is deeply committed to economic prosperity at home and in our partner countries, including Botswana. Through Global Gateway, we are investing in sustainable and smart infrastructure, creating new opportunities for trade, jobs and livelihoods in Southern Africa.

From European experience, we know the benefits regional integration brings to 450 million Europeans every day: with more prosperity and stability. With freedom to live, work, study, travel and trade within the EU. These are the benefits we hope SADC citizens will also be able to fully enjoy in the SADC region.

As the EU, we are committed to building bridges within the SADC region and beyond—whether that means improving trade and inclusive growth, or fighting climate change and advancing the green energy transition. To give you an example of building bridges with fair and rules-based trade, Europe already has trade agreements in place with 76 countries, and more are being negotiated as we speak. Our Economic Partnership Agreement allows Botswana among other countries to export its goods to the European Union with 0% tariffs.

In Botswana, our efforts are focused on making a real, tangible difference in the lives of Batswana, be it in supporting the digital transformation, strengthening renewable energy capabilities, or promoting eco-tourism and horticulture. All of this we have the opportunity to discuss in detail, Honourable Minister, in our Partnership Dialogue in a few weeks.

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of European integration, it is fitting that earlier this week we marked the occasion by taking a major step towards digital transformation in Botswana. We launched a Team Europe Initiative which supports Botswana’s digital transformation by improving policy framework, increasing the availability of e-services, and boosting digital entrepreneurship. As Team Europe, together with Estonia, Finland and France, we are committed to helping Botswana become a regional digital hub, with the EU as a steadfast ally in driving economic diversification and job creation.

On this 75th Europe Day, as we celebrate the achievements of the European Union, we also look ahead. We look ahead of building many more bridges, including those across the troubled waters. We look ahead to a future of continued cooperation, shared prosperity, more stability and lasting peace. We look ahead to a world where the rule of law prevails over the law of the strongest.

In closing, let me say that as Europeans, we remain proud of the progress we have made, but we remain even more committed to the work that lies ahead. We are keen to work with you, Honourable Minister, and the new Government, as well as all our partners in Botswana, in the SADC Secretariat and in the region, to create a better future for all Batswana, citizens of SADC region and Europeans alike.

Let us raise a toast to peace, prosperity and friendship between the peoples of Europe, Botswana, and the SADC region. Long live the European Union, and long live the partnerships that unite us.