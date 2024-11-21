De Beers hails Stanford Seed Programme De Beers Group hosted a graduation dinner on 12 November at the Botswana National Museum to honour the sixth cohort of entrepreneurs from the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme (STP). The event recognised 19 businesses from Southern Africa, comprising nine participants from South Africa, eight from Botswana, and two from Namibia.

The Stanford Seed Programme, a collaboration between De Beers and Stanford University, equips CEOs, founders, and senior management teams with world-class training, tools, and insights to scale their companies. The initiative aligns with De Beers’ ‘Building Forever’ strategy, which aims to create sustainable, long-term impact beyond diamond mining.

Reflecting on the partnership’s journey, De Beers CEO Al Cook noted the significant strides made since its inception in 2018. “In Botswana alone, we’ve empowered 46 businesses, generating $21 million in additional revenue, raising $24 million in capital, and creating over 670 jobs,” he said.

Across Southern Africa, the programme has collectively helped companies add millions in revenue, raise significant capital, and create thousands of jobs. “These are more than just statistics—they represent communities inspired, futures changed, and livelihoods transformed,” Cook added.

Designed to address local challenges and foster sustainable growth, STP includes Business Master Classes and strategic collaborations, such as monthly entrepreneurship sessions with Stanbic Bank Botswana. These initiatives have empowered over 650 young entrepreneurs in Botswana, building bridges between investors and African businesses.

Sefalana Group CEO Chandra Chauhan delivered a keynote on building resilient enterprises, while the Class of 2024 shared their experiences and aspirations. Ogone Mothooagae, CEO of Stencil Technologies, lauded the programme’s unique approach, stating, “Unlike a typical MBA, this programme leads you and your team through real transformation.”

Matshidiso Rosalyn Kimwaga, Director of MAM, reflected on the profound connections forged through STP. “We met in January as individuals from diverse backgrounds, like a canopy of trees, each striving to make an impact,” she said.

“We grew as individuals but, more importantly, as a business force, stewards of Africa’s change. This programme has gone beyond networking; it has created a community of Pan-African leaders who serve as sounding boards and champions for one another. Our destinies, challenges, and successes are interconnected. The impact of this program has been transformative, redefining our goals and visions. The success of our businesses is not just for ourselves, but for our communities, teams, and future generations. Each one of us has been transformed,” she further said.

Cook urged graduates to use their knowledge and networks to create opportunities for others. “Our vision is to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem where companies support each other, fostering a vibrant private sector,” he said. He concluded by emphasising the power of collective action: “Together, we can create a future where each diamond represents a brighter tomorrow for communities across Africa.”

This partnership not only advances business leaders but also contributes to the economic resilience and prosperity of the region, reinforcing De Beers’ enduring commitment to Southern Africa.