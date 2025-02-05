The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) could soon gain autonomy following plans to de-link its operations from the public service management, the Minister of State Presidency, Moeti Mohwasa has announced. Experts have, however warned that such reforms will remain a far-fetched dream if government continues to give DCEC subventions in the form of financial assistance. Mohwasa reiterated government’s commitment to make DCEC independent on Monday during a consultative meeting with the senior management of the agency, highlighting its importance in prudent management of public resources. Commenting on the proposed developments by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) led administration, lawyer Chabuya Lowani said it is not clear how government will liberalise the DCEC. He said the DCEC will still be financed from public funds, although operating like a parastatal such that it can attract and retain staff. Lowani said for DCEC to be truly independent, the Director General must be employed through a recommendation of a Parliamentary committee, and s/he must be answerable to the said committee. “Also, the DG must enjoy security of tenure. DCEC staff must be delinked from the public service so that it is not easy to transfer them, especially the investigators when they probe corruption wherever it may manifest,” he said.

As one of the early assignments, the UDC government has promised to make the DCEC and other important organisations such as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) independent from the Executive arm of government and instead report to Parliament.

Vital step

Mohwasa said the ongoing effort to remodel this anti-corruption agency into an independent institution entail delinking the DCEC from the mainstream Public Service, which is a vital step. According to Mohwasa, government supports this initiative as it will enhance the Directorate’s operational autonomy and efficiency. “To this end, we are prioritising the review and amendment of the Corruption and Economic Crime Act to facilitate this transition and align it with the government’s vision,” Mohwasa explained. Furthermore, the are several initiatives that the government will undertake in the next few months, which include a forensic audit on government expenditure and the functional efficacy of existing systems and institutions. Mohwasa said the importance of conducting a forensic audit on all government expenditure to identify and address irregularities and deficiencies cannot be understated. “I encourage you all to play a leadership role in this process to ensure transparency and accountability in public spending. These audits, among other interventions, are pivotal to promoting integrity and rebuilding public trust,” he said.

Constitution

Meanwhile, University of Botswana political science lecturer Dr Adam Mfundisi said the delinking of DCEC from the public service is a welcome development, which is long overdue. He said not only that, but the independence of anti-corruption body should also extend beyond just delinking it from the broader public service but either providing it in the Constitution of Botswana or through special legislation by Parliament.

Dr Mfundisi said the independence of the DCEC should be non-negotiable because corruption is a threat to our democracy, economy, society, and the environment. “Public trust and confidence on the DCEC are anchored on its efficiency and effectiveness in combating corruption. The DCEC should in part, enjoy constitutional and legal, institutional, decisional, personnel, and financial independence from, in particular the Executive branch of government,” he said.