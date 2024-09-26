The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) top brass led by party president Advocate Duma Boko and his deputy, Ndaba Gaolathe were on Sunday scheduled to invade

Tlokweng to launch the coalition’s 2024 parliamentary candidate, Phenyo Segokgo. The presence of both Boko and Gaolathe at Segokgo’s launch is viewed by observers as a strategic move by the coalition to shakeup Tlokweng and assert influence on the electorates as the UDC launches bid to reclaim Tlokweng. The UDC lost the constituency to Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019, with Thulagano Segokgo defeating Masego Segokgo at the time.

Masego has since jumped ship to join Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and will faceoff with his two cousins in Thulagano and Phenyo in this year election in the battle of Segokgos for elections victory. In an interview, Segokgo said UDC is ready to retain Tlokweng constituency, adding that it is an important constituency in the history of BNF/UDC hence why UDC leadership invades it. The youthful Segokgo said UDC has campaigned vigorously and have been having rallies and they are successful, adding that UDC is committed to win Tlokweng and other constituencies for it to form government.

“The people of Tlokweng are receiving us with warm hands. We are confident of winning all the 12 wards and the Constituency. The UDC will surely regain this constituency. Tlokweng is an opposition stronghold and UDC has dominated it on several occasions and voters are waiting to for the final elections day to hand back the constituency to UDC,” said Segokgo in an interview on Thursday.

In addition, he said BCP which will be making its debut contesting for Parliamentary seat in Tlokweng constituency is not a threat to the UDC, adding that however they don’t undermince BCP presence in the constituency. Meanwhile, Segokgo said UDC if elected to Parliament thrive to for creation of employment opportunities for young people by luring the investors in Tlokweng. He also said the UDC once elected to the constituency leadership will be working closely with the Community Trust to utilize agricultural land for food security and creating jobs through urban agriculture. “Also, urban tourism is an untapped economic stream. We will utilize the Mabutswe area to create jobs and utilizing council open spaces to create business opportunities for young people in Tlokweng,” he said.

He added that there is an urgent need for building of a referral hospital and senior secondary school in Tlokweng and that there is supposed to be a storm water drainage and sewerage system connection.