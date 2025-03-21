Several opposition Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members have raised their hand in the upcoming central committee elections, as democrats seek to appoint new leadership to steer the party out of the embarrassing position they find themselves in. Familiar faces are positioning themselves to take over the party presidency. These are men and women who still believe that BDP can be exorcised from the evil spell that led to their annihilation at the 2024 general elections. With President Mokgweetsi Masisi maintaining a tight grip on the party, some democrats have raised their hand to be counted, to revive the fortunes of the once formidable Domkrag who ruled Botswana for 58 years uninterrupted.

Twists and turns

There have been twists and turns in the race for central committee key positions that include the presidency and chairmanship with a bare-knuckled fight expected ahead of the Maun elective congress slated for 10th May 2025. Former cabinet minister Dorcas Makgato withdrew her presidential interest opting for chairmanship, a development believed to be a strategic move. She will battle it out with two former cabinet ministers, Dr Kefentse Mzwinila and Karabo Gare for the chairmanship.

Observers indicate that the BDP congress will be decisive as it would either rebuild or finish off the BDP. Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said there are signs of desperation to bring back the glory days. The new central committee will face a daunting task ahead of 2029 elections. He said members are curious about the future of the party, and may just throw the dice to bring in completely new faces into the leadership.

“Stakes are high and candidates like Slumber Tsogwane who is the incumbent Chairman is under pressure. BDP lost election under his watch together with president Mokgweetsi Masisi. Technical, he is the most experienced in the presidency race. Members could gamble and bring in fresh blood,” he said.

Owing to the growing factions and mass resignations of members, Morekisi said BDP split could not be ruled out as disgruntled members post the congress would protest should congress outcomes don’t go as per their wishes.

Presidential race

Slumber Tsogwane

Tsogwane is the current Chairman, under whose leadership the BDP suffered a humiliating defeat to less fancied Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). As Vice President and Party Chairman he was second in command to President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Many believe that he is facing a mammoth task in the race against younger and more vibrant candidates.

Approached for an interview about the BDP race last week, Tsogwane said he would not be giving interviews to the media as he is focusing on canvassing for votes. However, he was quoted boasting with confidence that he is the best candidate to lead and revive the BDP. His campaign motto is a new beginning for a stronger tomorrow.

Mpho Balopi

Scheduled to hold a Press Conference tomorrow (Monday) in Gaborone to launch his campaign, Balopi – the former BDP Secretary General, was among the first democrats to declare interest to run for the presidency.

In a statement of intent, he said together with the collective team that will be elected at the upcoming congress, he commits to returning the party to its glory days. “Indeed, these are very difficult times for our beloved BDP. But our challenges are not insurmountable. The mighty BDP can still bounce back. Outside the UDC Coalition which consists of 3 political parties, the BDP remains the most popular party in the country,” wrote Balopi.

He declined a request for an interview

Nonofo Molefhi

Molefhi said this is an opportune time for him to rise to the occasion in the quest to bring reforms at BDP. He claims that he has been consistent in advocating for reforms in the party. “I started raising my voice in 2017 in Tonota and in 2022 Tsabong congresses when I contested for the Chairmanship. I believe that the 30.40% popular vote in October 2024 general elections is a significant number that should be protected and grown,” he said, adamant that he has requisite experience and capabilities to drive the transformation agenda.

He is convinced that this will be achieved through rebuilding, restoring, and reforming the party. “I will leverage on the BDP’s more than 58 years legacy of its rule. It takes presence and boots on the ground and humility, consultative and inclusive engagement with members to grow the party. Those seeking to serve ought to understand that it is not about them but the people who own the party,” said Molefhi, adding that candidates eyeing the BDP presidency believe that there is a groundswell of support across the country. Molefhi is of the view that BDP needs rebuilding, restoration and reforms buttressed by strong inner party democracy, transparency, devolution of power and creation of checks and balances to hold leaders accountable. He is convinced that BDP is living the values and ideals that are sacrosanct to the foundation of the party.

Quizzed on if BDP will bounce back in 2029 elections, he said: “I am committed to mobilising democrats to drive the recovery to rebuild, restore and reform. BDP should go back to its founding principles and its identity. It is built on a strong foundation that can only be shaken but not destroyed. Unity, respect, accountability, transparency, empowered democrats, servant leadership and selfless stewardship are part of the equation for a comeback,” he added.

Ame Makoba

The former BDP Executive Secretary, Ame Makoba believes he is the man for the job to save the party. He said it is time to move away from internal strife that has beleaguered the party for a long time and focus on talking the party back to its formidable track record of upholding principles that kept the party together. “One of the problems that we face internally is unity. We need to create a new story led by a new crop of leaders. I am convinced that my energy and other youthful members can be used with the guidance of our elders,” said Makoba, observing that besides internal strife many people view the BDP as an elitist party for the rich and a party that inherently exists on dynastical political connections. “We can rebuild BDP as a home for anyone regardless of where they come from be it Lokgwabe, Zwenshambe, Karakubis and anywhere in Botswana. We need to create new hope for people to call BDP home. That is why the party needs a new leader like me,” he said.

“Chances of bouncing back are very slim if we retain leaders from the past, who are entangled in fights and differences. We need a unifying leader, not necessarily me but a leader who can unite the party and stay away from causing disunity,” quips Makoba, reiterating that he does not belong to any faction but has only individuals that he is working with.

Makoba is not bothered by allegations that Masisi is actively supporting some candidates against others, as the congress will be the final arbiter. “We are going to emerge from that congress with renewed energy and united like never before,” he said.

Dr Maxwell Nlhatho

Barely known in BDP circles, Dr Maxwell Nhlatho has thrown his hat into the hot presidential race.

BDP Chairmanship

• Dorcus Makgato

• Dr Kefentse Mzwinila

• MP Karabo Gare

Secretary General

• Pelotshweu Baeng

• Dr Derrick Tlhoiwe

• Kabo Morwaeng

• Kentse Rammidi

• Thabo Autlwetse

Deputy Secretary General

• Rebaone Seema

• Kaisara Sejoe

• Judge Sango

• Selwana Kesebonye

• Moses Kesamang