The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Council of Elders made up of former cabinet ministers and MPs is concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the party’s readiness ahead of 2024 general elections and have called President Mokgweetsi Masisi for an urgent meeting this week. The party elders committee is chaired by former cabinet minister and business mogul, David Magang. The BDP elders are said to be concerned about the level of BDP preparedness with less than four (4) months left before the polls. The BDP is yet to hold primary elections (Bulela Ditswe) to identify candidates for the October elections.

Information reaching this publication is that Masisi and BDP Chairman, Slumber Tsogwane are facing a lot of pressure from BDP structures in relation to elections preparations and structures have raised concerns with the elders.

Prior to his departure to attend the JCK Trade Show in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA) Masisi announced that Bulela Ditswe would be held end of this month or at the first weekend of next month.

However, some elders told this publication that there is a lot of work to be done for the BDP to win the elections with a convincing majority vote and such would need a solid and clear elections strategy that for now is unclear. “We are concerned by the state of the affairs in the party, and this has never been a situation in the history of the party. We demand urgent and clear election campaign strategy,” said one of council members and a former cabinet minister.

Efforts to contact Magang for a comment proved futile as his mobile was unreachable at press time.

It is also said BDP MPs expressed their dissatisfaction to Tsogwane during BDP caucus and demanded that Bulela Ditswe be held in a near time possible so to allow them enough time to campaign.

Also, uncertainty surrounding Bulela Ditswe unfolded this week when a letter written by Tsogwane suggested that those who have intentions to withdraw from Bulela Ditswe race do so and will be rewarded their Bulela Ditswe application fees.

BDP parliamentary candidates for Bulela Ditswe paid P10 000 while councillors paid P5000 application fees.

Some BDP members have raised a concern that a call by the party leadership for members to withdraw their candidacy and be rewarded application fees is a way to dilute the elections campaign ground and that those who are preferred by leadership to win end up going to primaries without being challenged.

Precarious position

Political analyst Kitso Morekisi said the BDP finds itself in a very precarious situation and such could dent its fortunes to mount a strong campaign, adding that as things stands Bulela Ditswe will cause harm to it.

He said it was unfortunate that some members who had shown interest had been vetted out noting that move will open for fresh factionalism as those disgruntled could opt to run as independent candidates.

“There is a lot at stake. Just like we can say the opposition is fragmented and not ready for elections considering number of issues such as delayed primary elections at Botswana National Front (BNF) of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), the BDP is also enduring tough spell just like them,” he said, adding that BDP will retain state power but with a slight margin.