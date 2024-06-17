The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wishes to inform its shareholders and stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Thari Gilbert Pheko as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the 10th June 2024. Mr Pheko was appointed… Read more: Pheko steps down from StanChart Board
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Council of Elders made up of former cabinet ministers and MPs is concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the party’s readiness ahead of 2024 general elections and have called President Mokgweetsi Masisi for an urgent… Read more: BDP Elders Summon Masisi
