Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has shrugged off former president Ian Khama’s ongoing project to de-campaign their parliamentary candidates, particularly targeting GaMmangwato constituencies. Where his party- Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) enjoys good following. Early this week, Khama intensified BPF campaigns across the region and decampaigned some BDP

candidates, among them Aubrey Lesaso of Shoshong and Dorcas Makgato of Tswapong South. He urged multitudes of Bangwato and BPF followers in places where he addressed political rallies to reject BDP candidates, adding that a lot of BDP candidates will fail to win just like they lost in 2019.

In an interview on Friday, BDP Chairman of Communications and International Relations subcommittee Kagelelo Kentse said Khama will not cause them any sleepless nights. He said the party expected and prepared for what Khama is doing and are not surprised by his relentless crusade against the BDP. He said the BDP is so focused on its own campaign and making sure that is election message reaches voters, adding Khama is opposition, and the party treat him as such.

“We believe that we have covered the ground, and we continue to do so. Batswana are very receptive to our canvassing. We believe that they will return the BDP to government as we have shown them our great track record and we are also honest and respectful to them,” said Kentse, dismissing Khama.

While in Shoshong on Thursday Khama said Lesaso should not be voted because he undermined electorates by joining BDP with the vote of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). He said it will be a grave mistake for Lesaso to return to Parliament, adding that he also felt used by Lesaso as he campaigned for him and other UDC candidates in 2019. “We have unfinished business with him, and I am here to make sure that he doesn’t return to Parliament, adding that he also felt used by Lesaso as he campaigned for him and other UDC candidates in 2019.

“We have unfinished business with him, and I am here to make sure that he doesn’t return to Parliament. He betrayed you as voters by being bought to join BDP and rewarded by ministerial post by BDP leader Mokgweetsi Masisi. Enough is enough,” said the BPF Patron.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Khama drew a hitlist targeting some BDP candidates who worked closely with him at the ruling party, accusing them of being used by Masisi as attack dogs after he left the party. His 2019 BDP hitlist included vice president Slumber Tsogwane, Makgato, Reaoboka Mbulawa amongst others.

Influence

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said Khama as Kgosikgolo of Bangwato is influential and BDP should not take him lightly as he campaigns against its candidates in his bogosi territory where he commands lot of respect.

He said Khama harmed BDP during 2019 elections as the party lost some of its stronghold constituencies such as Serowe, Palapye, Mahalapye and Shoshong to BPF and UDC respectively. He added that Khama’s rallies have been attended by multitudes and that should be a concern for BDP.

“Pulling such huge crowds demonstrate his influence in GaMmangwato. He strategically camped in his backyard because he is aware of the danger that BPF and other opposition poses to BDP in central. However, opposition vote split has potential to benefit BDP,” said Morekisi.

BPF, UDC and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) find themselves contesting against each other in a number of constituencies in the central district. It is only in Serowe where UDC decided not to field candidates with the coalition indicating that it has yielded Serowe constituencies to BPF.