Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commanders were this week running helter skelter, convening several emergency meetings in the battle to contain rampant indiscipline among soldiers, which resulted in brutal murder of innocent civilians at the hands of army men.

In the latest horrific mass killing, a BDF Lance Corporal Moagi Mokomeng pulled a trigger killing three family members and injuring a police officer in Kgomokasitwa village South of Lobatse town, while in the same week another soldier on official duty in Maun slaughtered his girlfriend in cold blood at her house.

The Patriot on Sunday has learnt that BDF Generals led by Commander Liuetenant General Placid Segokgo have been very busy at work trying to contain the situation before it degenrates into chaos. According to sources, the meetings were convened by the ultimate decision makers in the BDF hierarchy and, at a recent one held early this week, it was resolved that stern punishment be imposed against those caught on the wrong side of the law using internal army disciplinary and paralegal systems.

Responding to The Patriot on Sunday enquiries, BDF Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Colonel Magosi Moshagane said they are aware of recent crimes committed by some service personnel. He revealed that the BDF leadership has taken necessary measures to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate incidents in the future.

Quizzed on what remedies are in place in the BDF to deal with criminal incidents, Moshagane said since its formation the BDF has always prioritized the health and wellbeing of its service personnel. To this end, he said in the military the military the maintenance of discipline and psycho-social support services of the soldier is a command responsibility. “And therefore, the process starts with individual Commanders at different levels to command to whom the care and welfare of the soldier is entrusted and where there are violations of procedures, commanding officers are empowered by the BDF Act of 2018 to take necessary correctional measures,” said Colonel Moshagane.

Public trust

Meanwhile, there has been a public outcry over recent incidents where soldiers have been involved in criminal activities, particularly gender-based violence which often resulted in multiple deaths, using army ammunition. This development has eroded public trust in the army personnel, raising concerns about discipline levels and public safety.

Moshagane said as custodians of peace and security in the country, the BDF does not condone any acts of violence in any form. He said the BDF remains committed to safeguarding national security interests by upholding the highest standards of discipline and professional conduct. He said the BDF will also continue to assess, re-evaluate and reinforce equipment security measures, strengthen personnel training and psychosocial services in all garrisons.

“And further, the BDF will seek opportunities to implement systemic enhancements to internal processes and procedures in order to mitigate any potential vulnerabilities in our service to the nation,” said Moshagane.