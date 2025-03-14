Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) MPs for Lobatse and Mogoditshane West, Kamal Jacobs and Galenawabo Lekau on Friday took their party head on, accusing President Duma Boko and his administration of unleashing security agents on them to intimidate and harass them. Kamal and Lekau revealed on the floor of Parliament that they were recently targeted and harassed by security agents under instruction from the President, calling on the Speaker Dithapelo Keorapetse to protect them. Jacobs claimed that he was threatened by Boko and his bodyguard while they are still in Loas Angeles, California attending the launch of Botswanas first Satellite into space, BOTSAT-1.

Jacobs said the threats started after he asked a question in Parliament regarding the appointment of a Chief of Staff, while Lekau on the other hand said his wife was harassed by security agents after asking a question that appeared to have rubbed some minister the wrong way.

Due to signs of disunity in the coalition, it said the Leader of the House, Moeti Mohwasa convened an emergency UDC caucus to restore peace amongst MPs but Jacobs snubbed the meeting. It is said the decision by Jacobs to snub the meeting has raised tension within the coalition, with some MPs demanding that Boko apologise to the MPs after he told them to eff off in a UDC caucus meeting last week.

The UDC MPs are said to be worried that there is a disconnection between Parliament (MPs) and the Executive (cabinet ministers), hence they demand Mohwasa to ensure that there is connection as the Leader of the House. “The tension started last week during a caucus meeting where Boko exchanged words in an explosive manner with some of the MPs. The MPs demanded that Boko should ask Director General of the DIS Peter Magosi and PSP Emma Peloetletse to voluntarily leave their positions so that UDC cadres can be deployed to such positions,” said an impeccable source close to the developments.

Raising his complaint Lekau said if they need to be expelled from the UDC for advocating for the interests of people, let it be so because it is unfair for MPs to be threatened using state security forces. “We did not come here to be threatened, silenced or victimized. We are talking about the rights and interests of the people who voted us. I will defend the Constitution of this country without fear of favour,” said Lekau vividly.

Heat

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said the developments that unfolded on Friday signal that the UDC is now feeling the heat of being in power, with the backbenchers pushing the executive against the wall. He said so far, the UDC backbench had been hitting hard on the government demanding accountability with regards to implementation of UDC electoral pledges and that make UDC to be failing in eyes of the public.

“The backbench needs to do their work of balance and checks just like the opposition. It is unfortunate if it is true that MPs are receiving threats from the state security apparatus for questioning some of things in their own government. Also, internal party wars shouldn’t reach Parliament. UDC must do better,” said Morekisi.

He also said it is important for UDC MPs to respect the decision of the caucus and don’t surpass them if that had been the case regarding asking of questions or anything that is related to Parliament business.

The Press Secretary to the President Emang Mutapati had not responded to inquiries from The Patriot on Sunday safe to say that she was constrained to comment on an issue that she is not familiar with.