As if not to be outdone by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chaotic bulela ditswe on the eve of the 2024 general election which process is credited with contributing in no small measure to the demise of the BDP,… Read more: The sham that was BNFWL elective congress
Convenes meeting in Mmadinare kgotla, Motshegwa’s home village ‘I am not into politics’ – Khama denies ignoring govt directive Motshegwa mum on Khama’s meetings BAKANG TIRO RelatedPosts Khama pokes Motshegwa Stanbic boosts green economy Europe Day 2025 –… Read more: Khama pokes Motshegwa
As if not to be outdone by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chaotic bulela ditswe on the eve of the 2024 general election which process is credited with contributing in no small measure to the demise of the BDP,… Read more: The sham that was BNFWL elective congress
Convenes meeting in Mmadinare kgotla, Motshegwa’s home village ‘I am not into politics’ – Khama denies ignoring govt directive Motshegwa mum on Khama’s meetings BAKANG TIRO RelatedPosts Khama pokes Motshegwa Stanbic boosts green economy Europe Day 2025 –… Read more: Khama pokes Motshegwa