BOTSWANA WINS BRONZE IN KARATEKarate 🥋 secures another Bronze medal 🇧🇼 at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. The talented trio of Lesego Masimola, Lethabo Sekano, and Amantle Leburu clinched bronze in the Ladies Team Kata event.In individual events, Kao Nsala reached the second stage (Bronze fight) in the male individual kata and kumite under 67kg category but was defeated by G. Toure of Guinea. Kao will face O. Said from Morocco to battle for position 3.Lesego Masimola also competed in the female individual kumite (fighting) under 55kg category but was knocked out by K. Noezei of Congo.Despite a strong start in the female individual Kumite 50 kg category, where she won her first bout 13-5 against Chrismie Makaya Makosso of Congo, Amantle Leburu lost to Algeria's Cylia Quikene in the semi-finals.Next, Team Botswana will attend the official ceremony of the 13th African Games, starting at 1630hrs (Ghana time). Note that the opening ceremony was scheduled for 1400hrs, it has now been postponed for 1630hrs.Stay tuned for updates and let's continue to show our support for #TeamBotswana ! 🇧🇼 #africangames