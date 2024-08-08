The Bulb World Botswana in its endeavour to reward its customers launched the Sedi Ke Leo Campaign which will be running for 15 weeks and customers are expected to be rewarded with vouchers while the local communities and businesses will also reap socio-economic benefits from the national campaign.

On Wednesday, The Bulb World in collaboration with its retail partners marked the official launch of the campaign in Gaborone.



The criteria for being rewarded is for one to buy three or more TBW products and stand a chance to win 1 of the 15 weekly trolley dashes vouchers to the value of P1500.00 and lots of weekly giveaways. There will be three categories for weekly winners (1) Grand Prize P1500.00 Trolley Dash, (2) 2nd Prize

@P600.00 TBW Product Ensemble and lastly (3) 3rd Prize @P350.00 TBW Merchandise. Bakang Makoko, Sales Coordinator at The Bulb World said the Sedi Ke Leo is strategic campaign that intends to reward customers across the nation and will be implemented with retailers supplied TBW. Makoko emphasised that the company was born from humble beginnings and has been supported by Batswana and the retailers who ensured that its LED manufactured bulbs fully penetrate the market.

“Our retailers and Batswana customers mean a lot to this brand. The Bulb World concept was built in 2016 and only came into force in 2019 with the setting up of the operations and administration aspects. We then had to get into the market to supply retailers and individual customers.” Makoko further expressed gratitude for the local retailers for showing trust and confidence on the products manufactured by the company, also acknowledging challenges such as shipment delays with

regards to the other business aspect of solar streetlights that are procured by different local councils. Meanwhile, Marketing Strategist at TBW Andy Tladi said it has been not an easy journey to penetrate the market and we have managed because of support from Batswana. Tladi said the SEDI KE LEO campaign has been conceptualised from the great idea that the TBW Founding CEO Ketshephaone Jacob has had and applied it practically, adding that the campaign intends

to connect citizens to power in affordable and convenient way through TBW products such as 9 hours E-Light bulbs. Other speakers representing different retailers commended TBW for showing resilience and consistency in supplying the market despite challenges that also exist such as high cost of production among others.

Some retailers listed with the TBW are Fours, Spar, Choppies, Builders Warehouse, Pick n Pay, RS Electrical, Sefalana, Eureka, Saverite, Food Lovers, Haskins, Knockout, Botoka Hardware and Builders Spot.