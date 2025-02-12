At the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, President of the Republic of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, emphasized Botswana’s key strengths to lure foreign investment for economic transformation. He lauded the country’s highly educated workforce, democratic stability and a reformative government agenda as providing Botswana an enabling environment for transformation. The President positioned digital infrastructure as the linchpin of Botswana’s economic transformation, calling for bold and strategic actions to attract investment and drive development.

This article suggests Quick Wins, that can be adopted to accelerate Botswana’s economic shift toward a digital future.

Establishing Universal Internet Access

Botswana’s connectivity landscape has improved, but gaps remain which need to be closed, particularly in rural areas. Expanding nationwide internet access and making it affordable is critical for enabling digital transformation. The government should leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs) with telecom companies to extend broadband infrastructure. While fibre optics should be prioritized in urban areas, satellite-based solutions are necessary for remote regions. It is also imperative that the Mobile Network Operators also review their rather exorbitant tariffs downwards to help government in efforts to make internet affordable.

Subsidized internet for educational institutions, SMEs and underserved communities would also create an inclusive digital economy. Investments in telecommunications infrastructure, skilled technicians, lower tariffs and refined regulatory frameworks will be key enablers. Increased connectivity will fuel the e-commerce, remote work and online education while attracting foreign tech firms seeking new markets.

The Gig Economy as a Catalyst for Economic Growth

Unlocking the full potential of the gig economy also presents a quick win for Botswana’s economic diversification and growth initiative. By enabling flexible, digital-first employment opportunities, the gig economy will serve as a key driver of economic expansion, reducing reliance on traditional industries. Expanding high-speed internet access and reducing data costs will ensure that more people, especially in rural areas, can participate in the gig economy.

In addition, freelancers and small digital entrepreneurs need seamless access to banking, digital payment platforms, and microfinance options. Expanding financial inclusion through mobile banking, fintech solutions, and digital wallets will facilitate smooth transactions and cross-border payments.

Developing E-Government Platforms

A centralized digital governance system will enhance efficiency, transparency and service delivery. Botswana should introduce a unified digital portal for public services such as passport and ID applications, vehicle licensing and business registration. Integrating government databases and employing blockchain technology can further streamline operations while ensuring data security. The current system where every time a citizen applies for an Omang (National ID) or Passport, they have to fill the same information they did when they applied the previous time. It would even make the process of renewal more efficient as the renewal can be initiated online (go na le go a go fola line e itswaketsang ko BBS), then one goes to the office only to collect.

Successful models from Kenya and Estonia on how they have done this provide valuable insights for Botswana to adopt. For this to be successful, investment in software development, cybersecurity and IT training will be crucial. A robust e-government system will reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, curb corruption and improve public trust.

Enabling a Thriving Startup Ecosystem

Innovation is the backbone of a modern economy. Botswana’s Digital and Innovation Hub should spearhead the development of a thriving startup ecosystem by transforming into a user-friendly co-working space and expanding incubators nationwide. Offering seed funding and grants for digital startups, alongside a fast-track system for intellectual property registration, will incentivize entrepreneurship. Taking a leaf from other countries, Dubai (Dubai Silicon Oasis) and Singapore (Singapore Science Park) have built ecosystems that are conducive to entrepreneurship. These hubs provide infrastructure, funding and mentorship to startups with large budgets (I know we might say BDIH is doing that, is it enough? Is it effective? Is it optimal?). Botswana could replicate the Dubai and Singapore models by providing free office spaces, access to seed funding and a network of mentors to support local entrepreneurs, especially in technology, green energy and agri-tech sectors.

Innovation hubs across the world focus heavily on R&D, with initiatives such as the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) bringing cutting-edge innovations to the market. BDIH must do the same and partner with international universities and research institutions to enhance local R&D. This would help develop locally applicable solutions in sectors such as agriculture, mining, health tech and renewable energy, ultimately improving productivity across industries. Therefore, BDIH needs to move from conventional way of doing things to being more agile. In fact, the Botswana Digital and Innovation Hub must lead this transformation for the government to realize its transformation agenda.

Promoting Digital Education and Skills Development

To sustain long-term digital growth, Botswana must integrate coding, AI, and data science into school curriculums while offering vocational training in collaboration with tech firms. Online learning platforms can be leveraged to upskill the workforce and keep professionals relevant in an evolving digital economy. Universities and vocational centres should integrate gig-focused curriculums to prepare students for global freelance opportunities. The Form 3 results just came out, and it’s not looking good at all. We need to go back to the drawing table and refocus our education – from Primary school to tertiary. In the coming columns, I will write in detail about the need to uproot the Education Curriculum and from primary to tertiary level and refocus the new curriculum to ensure that it is aligned to the ever-changing world and emerging trends.

Unlocking Botswana’s Digital Potential

President Boko’s vision for digital transformation is both timely and strategic and I call on all Batswana to support this agenda, including both government and private sector, as only collaboration with each one doing their part will deliver this and drive rapid economic growth.

These quick wins provide a blueprint for immediate action, yielding economic benefits while laying the foundation for long-term transformation. With decisive leadership, strategic investments and collaboration between government, private sector, and global partners, Botswana can become a competitive player in the digital economy and an attractive destination for international investment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Dimakatso Michelle Polokelo is the Head of Centre for Technology and Innovation for Africa at Woxsen University in Hyderabad, India. She also serves the university as an Associate Professor in the School of Business. She has studied across multiple universities around the world, and holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Selinus University in Ragusa, Italy. Dr. Polokelo is a digital transformation expert with specialization in Artificial Intelligence for Business, Blockchain for Business and Future of Work and Automation.

She is also a Micro Finance expert with over 15 years of executive leadership experience in various African countries. Dr. Polokelo is also an accomplished author, having recently published books titled “Mindset Revolution”, “Breaking Glass Ceilings – The Myth of Women Empowerment” and “AI in Microfinance for Growth and Returns”.