A recent call by President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the business community to express interest to ‘adopt a police station’ has ignited heavy criticism from different quarters, including retired police chiefs. Concerns have been raised about the potential risks of rich organized criminal syndicates exerting undue influence over police activities, thereby compromising the integrity and independence of law enforcement. The initiative, which aims to enhance police resources and community engagement through private sector support, is not only being viewed with skepticism by observers. Former police chief, Norman Moleboge, has also voiced his apprehension warning that the initiative poses risks to the national police service’s professionalism and ethical conduct if not well managed and executed.

“Maybe I am old school but the ‘adopt a police station’ title name of the initiative does not do it for me. It could send a wrong impression. Secondly we must do more to ensure that we protect public trust because this might lead to concerns and risks of bias or preferential treatment in law enforcement. There is a potential risk that businesses may seek to exert undue influence over police activities, leading to bias or preferential treatment,” Moleboge said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the perception of police independence and impartiality. “If the public perceives that police are too closely aligned with or influenced by private interests, it could erode trust in law enforcement,” he added.

Moleboge mentioned that if there is desperation on the side of government, he would “prefer if the business community provided a one-time financial contribution and then stepped back”.

Critics argue that businesses involved in the initiative might have vested interests that could conflict with impartial law enforcement. They warn of scenarios where sponsors might expect leniency in legal matters in return for their support, thus compromising the integrity of the police force. They further warn that he move may also drop Botswana Police Service ‘s ranking regionally and internationally. BPS is one of the leading services in Africa, ranked the best in Africa in 2017 by the World Internal Security and Police Index Speaking at the adopt a police station initiative unveiling, the Commissioner, Dinah Marathe said initiative aims to foster stronger ties between the police and the community by encouraging businesses to contribute resources to local police stations. She cites the main aim as being to “improve infrastructure to improve the feel, look and ambiance of police stations to the general appeal of the public”.

Marathe said due to resource shortage they have not being able to maintain their facilities which have been aging. The initiative, she said, would enable them not only to improve their services but the quality of the services they give to the society.

Her words were rubberstamped by President Mokgweetsi Masisi who said it is important that the police facilities match other public and private facilities in the country for them to do their work effectively and efficiently. “I would love to hear a company CEO saying they were at the police station and upon feeling pressed they had no reluctance to access the lavatories and found it better than a restaurant,” he added. He challenged the private sector to align the gesture adding that the government was also committed to building quality infrastructure in line with modern standards.

Masisi further thanked all those who have already made their pledges saying they will make their police stations user-friendly and customer centric. At the event, it was revealed that over 70 posts have already been adopted.

While critics are calling for robust safeguards to ensure that police independence and impartiality are not compromised, proponents believe the move will not only bolster police capabilities but will improve the police infrastructure’s ambiance which the government has clearly failed to do over the years.