The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wishes to inform its shareholders and stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Thari Gilbert Pheko as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the 10th June 2024. Mr Pheko was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited in February 2020, he served initially as a Chairperson of the Risk Committee but later on was appointed to serve as Chairperson of the Credit Committee and Remuneration, Nomination and Evaluation Committee. The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited would like to thank Mr Pheko for his sterling and invaluable contribution to the Board and wish him well in his future endeavours. [bse.co.bw]

Related