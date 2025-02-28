Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking a centre stage in our lives, not just in Botswana but around the world. As it becomes fashionable, the line between convenience and dependency has become blurred. While AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, the newest kid on the block Deep Seek and others have revolutionized the way we access information, they have also created a generation of students and professionals who are increasingly reliant on these technologies to complete tasks. This overreliance is not without consequences. When individuals outsource their thinking to AI, they risk losing the ability to think critically, solve problems independently and perform in situations where they must think on their feet. This article explores the implications of this trend, not only for students but for society as a whole and offers actionable solutions to mitigate its effects.

The Copy and Paste Syndrome

One of the most common ways students misuse AI is by relying on chatbots to generate entire essays or assignments. Instead of conducting research, formulating arguments, and crafting their own work, students simply input a prompt into an AI tool and copy the output verbatim. While this may yield a well-structured essay, it robs students of the opportunity to engage deeply with the subject matter, develop their own ideas, and refine their writing skills.

The consequences of this behaviour extend beyond the classroom. Imagine a student who has consistently used AI to write essays. When faced with an in-class essay exam or a job interview where they must articulate their thoughts on the spot, they struggle. They may have memorized facts or phrases, but without the ability to synthesize information and express their own ideas, they falter. This lack of critical thinking becomes glaringly obvious in high-pressure situations where AI is not an option. The same principle applies to professionals who rely on AI to draft reports or presentations. Without the ability to think independently, they may struggle to innovate or adapt in dynamic work environments.

The Shortcut to Problem-Solving

AI tools are increasingly being used to solve complex math and science problems. Students input equations or scientific questions, and the AI provides step-by-step solutions. While this can be a helpful learning aid when used responsibly, many students skip the learning process altogether, relying on AI to do the heavy lifting.

Consider a student who consistently uses AI to solve math problems. When they encounter a similar problem in a timed exam or a real-world scenario, they are unable to recall the steps or logic needed to solve it. Their overreliance on AI has left them ill-prepared to think critically or apply mathematical principles independently. This not only affects their academic performance but also limits their ability to solve practical problems in fields like engineering, finance or medicine. In the workplace, professionals who depend on AI for problem-solving may lack the analytical skills needed to address unforeseen challenges or develop innovative solutions.

The Illusion of Knowledge

AI chatbots can quickly summarize vast amounts of information, making them an attractive tool for research projects. However, students who rely solely on AI-generated summaries miss out on the process of reading, analysing, and synthesizing information from multiple sources. This creates an illusion of knowledge – students may feel they understand a topic, but their understanding is superficial at best.

Picture a student who has used AI to summarize research for a project. When asked to defend their findings in a classroom debate or a presentation, they struggle to answer follow-up questions or provide deeper insights. Their lack of engagement with the material leaves them unable to think critically or respond to challenges, undermining their credibility and confidence. In professional settings, employees who rely on AI for research may produce work that lacks depth and originality, ultimately hindering their career growth and the success of their organizations.

The Death of Creativity

Even in creative fields, AI is making inroads. Tools like AI art generators and design assistants can produce impressive work with minimal input from the user. While these tools can be inspiring, students who rely on them risk stifling their own creativity and originality.

Imagine an art student who uses AI to generate designs for their portfolio. When tasked with creating an original piece during a live competition or a client meeting, they find themselves at a loss. Their overreliance on AI has dulled their creative instincts and ability to think outside the box, leaving them ill-equipped to produce unique work under pressure. Similarly, professionals in creative industries who depend on AI may struggle to innovate or differentiate their work in a competitive market.

The Language Barrier

AI-powered language tools can translate text, correct grammar and even generate conversational responses. While these tools can aid language learning, students who rely on them excessively may fail to develop a true understanding of the language.

Consider a student learning a new language who uses AI to translate and generate sentences. When placed in a real-life conversation or a language exam, they struggle to construct sentences or understand nuances. Their overreliance on AI has hindered their ability to think and communicate independently in the new language. In a globalized workforce, professionals who rely on AI for language tasks may face similar challenges, limiting their ability to collaborate effectively across cultures.

A Generation at Risk

The examples above illustrate a troubling trend: individuals who rely too heavily on AI are not only compromising their academic or professional performance but also their ability to think critically and solve problems in real-world situations. This has far-reaching implications for society. A generation that cannot think on its feet is ill-prepared to tackle the complex challenges of the 21st century, from economic development to climate change. The overreliance on AI risks creating a workforce that lacks the creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving skills needed to drive innovation and progress.

Addressing this issue requires a collective effort from educators, parents, policymakers, and employers. Here are a few recommendations:

Promote Responsible AI Use: Teach students and professionals to use AI as a supplementary tool rather than a replacement for critical thinking and creativity. Emphasize the importance of understanding the process behind the results AI provides.

Emphasize Process Over Product: Encourage individuals to focus on the learning process, not just the end result. This includes showing their work, explaining their reasoning and engaging deeply with the material.

Create AI-Free Zones: Designate certain tasks, exams or activities as AI-free to ensure individuals develop essential skills independently. This could apply to classrooms, workplaces, and even personal development.

Encourage a Culture of Curiosity: Encourage individuals to ask questions, explore ideas and think critically about the information they encounter, whether it comes from AI or other sources. Cultivating a mindset of lifelong learning can help mitigate the risks of overreliance on technology. AI is a powerful tool, but it should not be used as a substitute for human intellect. As we embrace these technologies, we must not lose sight of the importance of critical thinking, creativity and independent problem-solving. The future of our society depends on a generation that can think on its feet, adapt to new challenges and contribute meaningfully to the world. By promoting responsible AI use and fostering a culture of curiosity and resilience, we can ensure that individuals are prepared to meet this future with confidence and competence. Let us not allow the convenience of AI to become a crutch that cripples our ability to think, create and innovat