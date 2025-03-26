Community trusts in Ngamiland are adopting a dual tourism model that incorporates both hunting and photographic tourism to maximize benefits from natural resources while ensuring long-term sustainability.

For years since 2014 hunting ban , these trusts have shifted to photographic tourism, which generates steady revenue through lodge operations and game-viewing activities. However, with the lifting of Botswana’s hunting ban in 2019 by former President Mokgweetsi Masisi, some community trusts are now integrating trophy hunting as an additional income stream, benefiting from controlled wildlife quotas.

Two community trusts leading this approach are Sankoyo Tshwaragano Management Community Trust and Mababe Zokotshama Community Trust, who have reintroduced hunting alongside their existing photographic tourism ventures.

Hunting resumes Sankoyo Trust, one of Botswana’s most successful community trusts, has officially returned to hunting after the government halted the practice in 2014. The Trust then changed their management plan to photographic but now they have reverted to their initial operation of hunting.

According to Ramah Samakata, General Manager of Sankoyo Trust, this year they have successfully applied for hunting quotas worth P5.3 million. “We have partnered with Quadrant Holdings t/a Classic Africa to conduct hunting in our concession,” said Samakata, explaining that the trust reviewed its management plan to incorporate hunting, which was subsequently approved by the Tawana Land Board.

Beyond hunting, Sankoyo Trust has diversified income streams by leasing out land to tourism operators. Companies such as Wilderness Safaris and Smart Stones rent concessions NG34 and NG33, while Tamog of Mogogelo Camp operates at Kazikini Campsite, a community-owned facility run by the trust. The trust also operates a boat station, adding another source of revenue to support its conservation and development initiatives. Nkgolola Samakata revealed that they also assist the community with funds derived from both hunting and photographic toruism. He noted that they were able to wire 56 households in Sankoyo to take advantage of the government’s initiative to install free electricity, indicating that some have already been connected by the Botswana Power Corporation. He further indicated that they have embarked on a project to construct toilets for every household in the village to improve sanitation as well as avoid incidents of people losing their lives to wildlife when using the bushes.

He added that they have a tertiary sponsorship program for beneficiaries where prospective students select courses of their preference and we sponsor and also offer them living allowances.

Mababe Trust

As for the Mababe Trust , the general manager, Vusi Khumalo has explained that they trust has been practicing hunting for years since the ban was lifted in 2019 now. He revealed that they have a long-term agreement with African Fields Sports hunting operator as he will continue to hunt in their concession for the next 13 years.

Khumalo explained that every year, they review market trends with the client, including the reserve price for elephants. “In 2025, our projected revenue is P5.3 million, generated from the hunting quota and rentals,” he revealed.

Khumalo further said Mababe has a land use management plan divided into four zones, zone one is for residents where they live, zone 2 is two campsites owned by the trust which generate their own income. We also have Mogotho safaris Lodge located in this zone, it employs over 30 people from our community and pay trust P800 000 annually in rental fees, he said, adding that that in zone 3, there is a newly build, exclusive lodge, Mokete lodge, owned by Wilderness. It pays approximately P2 million per year in rental fees. Last, he said zone 4 is designated hunting zone which also contribute to rental revenue. Khumalo further explained that funds generated from hunting and photographic tourism support various community projects. He added these include, a monthly stipend of P700 for elderly residents (60 years and older) and people with disabilities, a P15,000 funeral fund to assist bereaved families, household dividends of P3,000 per household which they paid twice a year to 140 households.

We also have P100,000 allocated to help youth return to school, with 18 students graduating from different courses and we also have Progression funds to support students advancing from junior to senior school.

While conservation groups continue to advocate for photographic tourism, some communities argue that trophy hunting provides necessary financial returns, especially in areas where photographic tourism alone may not be sufficient. As Ngamiland’s community trusts embrace both models, they aim to strike a balance between wildlife conservation, community development, and sustainable resource use