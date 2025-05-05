Cinderella Monica Molome, the newly elected president of the Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) is fast at work aiming to transform the BNFWL into a force to reckon with together with her fellow comrades elected into the committee during the elections held at Letlhakane last weekend.

Molome has emphasized that BNFWL is the voice of women in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government. She speaks to STAFF WRITER BAKANG TIRO to share her roadmap.

Q: Who is Cindy Molome?

CM: I am Cinderella Monica Molome – preferred name Monica, a wife and mother of 3 boys, an accountant by profession and dedicated political activist with a deep-rooted passion for gender equality, economic empowerment and community development. My journey in politics stems from my upbringing in a politically active family, shaping my commitment to social justice and progressive policies

Q: Take us through your political activism journey?

CM: My political involvement was inspired by my father Cde. Harry K Mothei, a seasoned veteran BNF politician who worked closely with Dr. Kenneth Koma. My passion for BNF’s socialist ideas developed from a young age, leading me to actively participate in party grassroots mobilization. I have closely with him through his campaigns, whether it was him standing for MP seat in Mahalapye East in 2014 or him leading a campaign team for Mahalapye East for 2019. My focus then moved to Kalamare Ward to ensure change of council and MP (Shoshong Constituency) seat to the UDC for the 2024 elections.

Q: What is your vision as the new president of BNFWL

CM: Advocacy for equal participation in all levels of decision making – Party and Government structures. We want to minimize obstacles that prevent women from taking leadership roles, this could be lack of resources, gender stereotypes. We are going to revive the BNFWL structures to ensure they are effective and visible, so the women in rural areas also have opportunities to leadership roles.

Q: What reforms will the newly elected BNFWL Committee bring?

CM: Challenging Gender Stereotypes – educating our societies that women are as capable to represent them in leadership roles like in councils or Parliament. Engaging with media promotes positive portrayals of women in leadership roles. To also ensure the BNF implements the 30% quota it subscribes to in its constitution.

Q: Some of teams that contested elections decided to withdraw citing irregularities with the conference and accused your team of being supported by the BNF leadership particularly president Duma Boko and the Central Committee. What is your take on that?

CM: I am not aware of any such support. My team and I moved around different constituencies mobilizing for support from women of the BNF, and the results showed the BNF women understood us and decided to give us a chance. We have accepted the responsibility bestowed upon us and we will work tirelessly to fulfill our mandate of taking the BNFWL to greater heights for the interest of women of the BNF.

Q: With BNF now in government (under UDC), how important is BNFWL to the UDC government?

CM: BNFWL is the voice of women in the UDC government. We will shine a light on all issues that affect women in Botswana, and we will also be vital in engaging government in finding and implementing solutions.

Q: There is low representation of women in the current Parliament. How does BNFWL intend to close this disparity going forward?

CM: We want to encourage the BNF to implement its 30% quota as per the constitution. We will also capacitate women to make sure there are able to be leaders of high value, this will be done through capacity building programs. BNFWL will assist women candidates with necessary resources for campaigns.

Q: What do you think are some of the challenges that prevent women from contesting for national elections in large numbers? Would you say women candidates shouldn’t be subjected to party primary elections?

CM: Some of the challenges that prevent women from contesting are societal norms limit women, lack campaign resources and harassment that women face in politics. Not subjecting women to primaries could be a great start, this will encourage more women to have the confidence to want to take up these leadership roles. These opportunities should not be availed to women not just for being women but be availed to capable women.

Q: What are some of key legislative reforms that you believe UDC government should enact that will benefit Batswana?

CM: Ensure women rights and gender equality are part of law within the constitution.

Parliament and local government could also introduce quotas to increase women representation.

Q: Reflect on the performance of UDC government so far? Are you satisfied with the implementation of electoral promises to voters, P4000 living wage and P1800 pension etc.

CM: The performance is satisfactory so far. We do recognize and appreciate the country’s financial state, that the UDC government is not able to implement their electoral promises at speed they would have love to, but we do have confidence that the promises made to Batswana will be fulfilled.

Q: What is your view on the Government Political Party Funding?

CM: This is a crucial element into leveling the playing field in politics. This will also enable parties to have resources that could also be allocated to women in politics to run their campaigns, and also train them to prep them for those political roles. The Government could also go a step further and ensure parties have and implement gender quotas as criteria qualify for the party funding.

Q: What is your plan going forward, will you still avail yourself in the next BNFWL elections?

CM: There is a lot of talent within the BNF women, which is capable to take the BNFWL to even greater heights. My team and I are just here to make our contribution into the BNFWL and the BNF as whole, once we have achieved our mandate, we will make way for other comrades to also make their contribution.

Q: What more can you tell us.

CM: Recently coming from elections, our priority as of now is to bring members of the BNFWL together, to make sure we all put our hands together for the benefit of the BNFWL. KOPANO KE MAATLA our unity is the only thing that will help us drive our Party to success.