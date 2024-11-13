The opposition Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said there are number of factors that contributed to his party’s poor showing in 2024 elections and he believes that key amongst them is the new diamonds agreement between his government and De Beers.

The former president on Thursday said he is aware that the conflict that emanated between De Beers and government could have impacted the performance of the BDP. He said he does not regret having approached the diamond magnate for a better deal.

“We demanded that we get a better deal from the 15% that government held as shareholder. I pushed for a 50-50 and that we got. I knew that some said we lost elections because of our approach but I did demand more for the benefit of Batswana. I will not regret that,” said Masisi.

After ascending to government, President Duma Boko said the government is committed to engaging with De Beers and mend relations; buttressing that De Beers is an important economic stakeholder to Botswana.

Masisi, who was addressing the first BDP press conference after it lost power, said the BDP manifesto was not that attractive when compared to those of the opposition parties – the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) which pledged P4000 living wage.

He said the party’s message lacked clarity.

However, he warned that it will be difficult for UDC to meet some its electoral pledges such as paying of P4000 living wage, P1800 old age pension and P2500 for Ipelegeng workers.

“Our manifesto was addressing the issues in a different way that will not burden the economy,” he said.

Quizzed on whether the delayed Bulela Ditswe affected the party, Masisi admitted that primary elections were held later but said there have been reasons as why the primary were held in election year.

“In the past, our primary elections were held a year before the election year and tell me how many constituencies we won for holding primaries earlier. The primaries by nature are challenging,” he added.

2029

Meanwhile, Masisi said he will not be contesting for BDP presidency in the coming BDP elective congress.

According to Masisi, the BDP central committee was extended by a year following a resolution by the congress in Tlokweng.

“I am still the leader of the party and I will not resign as per some calls made by some of our members. I will not seek reelection as president but I will continue to remain an important member of the party going forward,” he added.

Masisi said the party will start preparing for the 2029 elections as early as now, adding that it will bounce back strong and win state power in 2029.

Meanwhile, political analyst Kitso Morekisi said the BDP have a mammoth task to remain relevant. He said it will be difficult as an opposition party for the BDP to retain its members who could now decide to join the ruling party, UDC.

“It is a very challenging period for the BDP. The members are already blaming Masisi for a shock BDP defeat. BDP will need a person who will not only lead but unite it. Being in opposition will be difficult for the BDP. Even resource wise, it will now be challenging for the BDP to mobilise enough as those who have been sponsoring it will now align with the government,” he said.