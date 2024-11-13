President Advocate Duma Boko and his vice Ndaba Gaolathe are said to be differing over the role ex-president Dr Ian Khama should play in the new government. It is alleged that while President Boko wants Khama to be closer to the government Ndaba is opposed to that. Khama has since announced his retirement from active politics and will take over his rightful seat as Kgosikgolo in GaMmangwato.

Information turned up by this publication is that Khama is a hot potato in the new government as the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) patron wants to be closer to the government as invited so by Boko.

Khama has since met with Boko and he indicated that he backs Boko presidency and the UDC government.

It is said Ndaba and AP cautioned that bringing Khama closer to the government affairs could dampen public trust and confidence in the government. BPF Secretary General Lawrence Ookeditse indicated this week that BPF central committee met and decided that MPs, councillors and structures are to cooperate with

the UDC in election of committees and leadership structures of various councils and districts as well as in Parliament.

“Boko would love the government to work closely with Khama for strategic purposes and that he could be roped in for advisory purposes as former President and opposition elder. He has also positioned himself and wants to be hands on in the government,” said an impeccable high ranking UDC official.

Some are of the view that Khama did not contribute significantly towards UDC victory more so that his party BPF was contesting for elections outside UDC.

The BPF president Mephato Reatile took a decision to withdraw BPF from the UDC coalition in April this year.

Godfather

Political commentator, Kitso Morekisi said Khama and Boko are very close and it would not be surprising for Khama to be influential or play a Godfather role in the government.

He said Khama believes that he played an important role in the regime change, particularly that his former party Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and his predecessor former president Mokgweetsi Masisi

lost power. “He is now feeling very important and influential in the new government. He will become the Godfather of the new government and that would not sit well with some Batswana who voted for the UDC. There has been interesting pattern in this year’s elections; BDP had been voted out in favour of UDC by its long-time loyal voters,” said Morekisi.

Furthermore, he said the new government should tap into wisdom of former presidents as they could be useful in sharing information or advice on important matters such as the negotiations with De Beers Group, which Boko has indicated will commence immediately.

Boko said it has been clear that the negotiations between the past government and De Beers were tense in the sense that it had broken the good relations that the two players enjoyed for many years, adding that his government will mend relations with the group.

Boko noted that the first critical step in resolving the issue was to engage in open dialogue that acknowledges the concerns of both parties. On Friday, De Beers delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer Al Cook attended the inauguration of president Boko.