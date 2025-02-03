Just when he believed to have solidified power in Moruleng, South Africa where he currently resides and promising to return to Botswana in May, Kgosi Kgafela II of Bakgatla ba Kgafela finds himself headed for a fresh power struggle in the minerals rich Bakgatla territory in the North West Province. Northwest Premier, Kagiso Mokgosi on Wednesday granted Nyalala Pilane recognition as kgosi of Bakgatla ba Kgafela in South Africa, much the to the chagrin of Kgafela II. In the same announcement, Mokgosi derecognized Ramono, previously appointed by Kgafela II and made no mention of the latter.

The proclamation has infuriated hordes of Bakgatla in Mochudi. The recognition of Nyalala comes after Kgafela II had announced his intention to return to Botswana in May this year, a decision which observers say will be put in abeyance.

Addressing Bakgatla virtually from Moruleng on Thursday, a livid Kgafela II said premier Mokgosi betrayed the royal family by unilaterally appointing Nyalala as Bakgatla kgosi, threatening legal action to challenge the decision. Kgafela II revealed that his lawyers have since written to Mokgosi instructing him to sets aside Nyalala recognition by the 29th January 2025, failing which he will proceed to court. According to Kgafela II, failure by Northwest Provincial Government to remove Nyalala as the chief would also leave the royal family with no choice but to report Mokgosi to Hawks for criminal conduct. “It is a blatant lie that the royal family at any point and time that Kgosi Ramono Linchwe be replaced by Nyalala. We in fact agreed for Matshego Kgafela to be appointed and recognized together with his traditional council. We are going to fight against this misrepresentation, fraud and corruption by Mokgosi,” said Kgafela II.

Matshego is the first son of Kgafela II and was recently officially introduced to Bakgatla-ba- Kgafela by Bakgatla Deputy Chief Kgosi Bana Sekai when his father was addressing Bakgatla virtually in Mochudi. Kgafela II said the previous premier Professor Job Mokgoro revoked certificate that granted Nyalala recognition in 2020 with court orders affirming that and he is surprised by Mokgosi’s conduct.

“We are going to challenge this unconstitutional decision by Mokgosi with an urgent application. He cannot impose Nyalala on Bakgatla. Nyalala messed up Bakgatl’s wealth and resources. A court order on September 2020 emphasized that Nyalala must handover the administration of the tribe to me. That must remain so,” said Kgafela II.

The developments in Moruleng unsettled Bakgatla in Mochudi and are of the view that the power struggle between Kgafela II and Nyalala would come back again to haunt Bakgatla just like in the past.

Bakgatla are said to have been advanced with plans to prepare for the heroic return of Kgafela II who briefed them in December that he will be in Mochudi on the 21st May 2025, ending 13 years of exile. On Friday, deputy chief Kgosi Sekai said he was awaiting a formal briefing about the developments in South Africa from Kgafela II.

Meanwhile, political science lecturer at University of Botswana (UB) Dr Adam Mfundisi said the self-exile of Bakgatla paramount chief Kgafela II in SA has been a thorny political matter in the country. He said since the assumption of chieftainship of Bakgatla ba ga Kgafela in Moruleng in SA by Kgafela II, there have been controversies and court case mounted to challenge his reign or those who support him.

“The recognition of Kgosi Nyalala Pilane is another challenge to Kgosi Kgafela’s reign. Kgosi Kgafela, according to his own words will be visiting Botswana does not return from exile in SA. There are uncertainties in his future in a “ foreign” country. All rests with the tribe in Moruleng, SA,” he said.

Kgafela fled the country in 2012 following a fallout with the then Ian Khama administration, which de-recognised him as Bakgatla paramount chief after he refused to join Ntlo ya Dikgosi or become a civil servant under Bogosi Act.

In October 2011, government took the decision to invoke provisions of Section 15 (b) of the Bogosi Act Chapter 41:01, in the public interest, to de-recognise Kgosi Kgafela II of Bakgatla with immediate effect.

Kgafela II and some of his regiment members were also facing criminal charges from the government over illegal floggings of Bakgatla as a way of enforcing discipline in Kgatleng.