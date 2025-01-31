Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is grappling with a wave of emerging factions behind the scenes and some of the renowned democrats hint forming a break away party, should the July elective congress outcomes go against those they support, blaming leadership for favouritism. BDP is heading for a decisive elective congress in July in Maun and some of the heavyweights in the party are hitting the ground running canvassing

for votes as Domkrag embarks on a rebirth journey. Impeccable sources within the party note that deep inside the BDP leadership knows that things are pretty ugly and could go terribly wrong in July when the BDP elects a new central committee in Maun.

On Friday, BDP Secretary General (SG) Dr Lemogang Kwape said the leadership is not aware of any potential divisions ahead of the congress more so that members are not yet allowed to campaign.

Dr Kwape while addressing the media said the central committee will meet on the 21st February 2025 and could possibly take a resolution that will open up window for members to launch their campaigns.

He cautioned those who are said to be secretly campaigning on the ground to stop as it is unlawful.

“The elective congress preparations are underway and currently overseen by the central committee. As the party Secretary General, I have not received any names by those who are interested to contest. I expect name submissions when the central committee gives members a go ahead to campaign,” he said.

Speculation has been rife this week that former BDP SG Mpho Balopi could be suspended accused of his early campaigning together with his followers but Kwape denied that the party plans some suspensions.

Dr Kwape said he had been accused by some members of the party to use his position to target some of influential party members who are said to be interested to contest against those favored by leadership.

“By the way, let me make it clear to you that I will not be contesting for central committee either as Secretary General or any position. Also just like president Mokgweetsi Masisi highlighted, he will not contest,” said Kwape

Regional Tours

Dr Kwape said the central committee led by Masisi is embarking on regional tours to interact with members to get feedback from them after the party suffered defeat in October 2024 general election.

Some members of the party are said to be unhappy with the tours citing that central committee could be using them as a platform to campaign and endorse potential candidates supported by the party.

It is said the tours have divided central committee with some members feeling to be sidelined to partake on them.

However, Dr Kwape said the tours are undertaken by the party president, chairman, SG , member of central committee of a region toured and members of the subcommittee refuting sideling of others. “The leadership is not campaigning for anyone on these tours. We are focused on rebuilding our party. So far we have covered two regions being Western and South Western. This weekend we will be in South East and Gaborone regions,” he said.

Kwape said the feedback that they got from the members is that the BDP could have lost elections because of delayed Bulela Ditswe as there was no enough time for members to reconcile for healing purposes. He said the party remain hopeful that it will come out of the regional consultative tours and the congress united as it launch a journey to win back power in 2029.