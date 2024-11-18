Data by Statistics Botswana (SB) indicate that for the month of August 2024, Botswana’s export earnings fell by 18.4 percent (P652.7 million) from the revised July 2024 figure of P3, 549.9 million to P2, 897.2 million in August 2024.… Read more: Botswana export earnings fell to P2.9 billion
Bank of Botswana’s (BoB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has resolved to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 1.9 per cent at its meeting on November 7, 2024. In a statement the BoB said: “the prospects for significant economic growth… Read more: Bank rate retained at 1.9 percent
Botswana’s political arena has witnessed the return of a notable figure in Bogolo Joy Kenewendo. Appointed as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) by the new Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government, Kenewendo’s re-entry into politics brings renewed… Read more: It’s good to serve – Kenewendo
