CALISTUS BOSALETSWE

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will from May 20th until 31st return to polling stations for a third cycle of a challenging voter registration process, in an attempt to increase the numbers by targeting young people.

The supplementary registration will target youngsters who turned 18 years old after the conclusion of the first supplementary voter registration. IEC could not be drawn to explain if the pandemonium on the last day of supplementary registration (March 15th), which led to potential voters abandoning plans to register, could have motivated the installation of a third cycle. Although IEC admitted that a high turnout led to people being unable to register in numerous constituencies last week, they denied that they are targeting them in next month supplementary registration.

IEC spokesperson, Osupile Maroba admitted that some constituencies experienced challenges due to large turnouts on the last day. He denied that restricting the last supplementary registration to IEC offices disenfranchised many people, as they were expected to travel long distances. “IEC implements processes as stipulated in the Electoral Act. Voters exercise their right to decide whether or not they wish to register for elections,” said Maroba, adding that it remains a voter’s personal decision without being influenced by how the registration is being conducted by the commission, be it at polling stations or IEC offices.

He said IEC was happy with the turnout during supplementary registration, though they were unable to meet the 1.3 million target. According to Maroba, the number of people who registered in the just ended supplementary was encouraging as 74 550 voters registered in 15 days as compared to 2019 office based supplementary, in which 50 000 voters registered in 108 days.

Maroba emphasized that voters should avoid the last two days of the process to avoid the inconvenience that resulted in some of them not affording to register. He indicated that they have been always encouraging voters to register during the first days of the appointed period.

He said that the process is regulated by the law and therefore the law cannot be adjusted willy-nilly for expediency.

“Therefore, what the commission put in place in a particular registration phase is stated in the Act. As you may have learnt of the announcement of the second supplementary, it is going to be polling station based,” he said.