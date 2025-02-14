Local gambling watchdog- Gambling Authority (GA) of Botswana is huffing and puffing in an attempt to curb illegal online betting, a thriving lucrative venture operating on illegal offshore online betting sites. The Authority is racing against time to regularize the online betting which has attracted punters from all walks of life in Botswana. Of the ten (10) companies awarded gambling licences in Botswana last year, none of them has set up online betting, leaving punters to rely on illegal betting sites.

The authority has already found that over 510 000 punters are involved in illegal gambling in Botswana.

Gambling Authority mouthpiece, Moruntshi Kemorwale disputed that they have issued a seize and desist notice to offshore online betting sites following the awarding of gambling

licences in Botswana. “We were empowered to do so, but we could not just do it because we have the power. There are many people using those online betting sites. We have not taken any action against those illegal online betting sites prior or after we issued licenses,” said Kemorwale.

He explained that they will continue to monitor developments relating to online betting since two companies that were recently awarded gambling licences are setting up online betting sites in Botswana. He said Betway is the only offshore online betting company that seized to offer betting to punters in Botswana following the granting of the license to Betway Botswana by the gambling watchdog last year. Betway is among companies that have been awarded gambling licences and are in a process offering online betting service in Botswana.

Kemorwale said one of the requirements for licensed gambling companies was to set up a brick-and-mortar office before they could start offering online betting services. He is confident that so far two companies- Betway Botswana and PstBet Botswana that were granted licences last year were about to complete the first phase that required companies to set-up brick and mortar gambling sites. Kemorwale did not deny that they may turn screws against online illegal betting sites once legally registered gambling companies complete setting up and meeting legal requirements to operate.

After the seizure of Betway many people migrated to other betting sites such as the British Gambling company betting site known as Bet365 which offers products such as sports betting, online casino, online poker, and online bingo. Kemorwale confirmed that Bet365 continues to operate illegal Online betting sites in Botswana. He emphasized that once the legal registered companies set up online companies, they will device means to stop online illegal betting sites such as Bet365.

“The companies that were awarded licences are preparing to commence operations and after opening the betting shops they will be allowed to offer online betting. To-date out of the ten companies that were awarded licences two have commenced operations and they are yet to activate their online betting platforms,” he added, explaining that companies that have been awarded licences have a 15-month period to develop and commence operations.

“Since the licences were awarded in August 2024, the prescription period has not elapsed yet, in terms of the legal prescripts there a no delays,” said Kemorwale.

Meanwhile, PstBet Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Advocate Ogone Gaboutloeloe remains optimistic that they will have rolled out online betting sites In a few weeks. “We were required to build two betting sites where people can walk in. We have since opened two betting sites in Gaborone and Palapye recently, “he said, adding that once they satisfy those requirements to set up brick and motor betting site, they are good to go online. Gaboutloeloe hailed the need to regulate online betting in Botswana. “This will bring the needed results such as tax collection while also protecting customers from rogue online betting sites,” added Gaboutloeloe, saying regulating the industry will facilitate collection of much needed revenue, which is lost through illegal online betting operations. He warned that illegal betting poses security risks to the country where proceeds of crime could use the platforms as a conduit for money laundering. His expressed concern over mushrooming illegal betting sites which are not KYC compliant, which opens up opportunity for people in illegal activities to use the platforms. “As new entrants we have already started complying to KYC and the government will benefit from our operations,” he said. “We have created employment which is good for our economy and our citizens because people work in our operations, “he noted