In the 1960s, Silicon Valley was a quiet expanse of orchards and farmland. Today, it is the epicenter of global innovation, home to trillion-dollar companies that have reshaped industries and redefined the modern economy. Across Africa, countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda are carving out their own versions of this success story, leveraging technology to drive economic transformation. But where does Botswana stand?

For decades, Botswana has been celebrated for its diamond wealth, political stability, and prudent economic management. However, in a world where technology is the new currency of power, natural resources alone are no longer sufficient to secure long-term prosperity. Botswana’s economic future hinges on its ability to pivot boldly towards innovation, entrepreneurship, and a digital-first economy.

The Current Landscape: A Foundation in Need of Reinvention

According to the Statistical Business Register (November 2022), Botswana is home to 23,414 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), with nearly half classified as small businesses employing between 5 and 25 people. Yet, despite government interventions, few of these businesses scale beyond survival mode. The missing ingredients? Patient capital, integrated policy action, a high-risk investment culture, and a startup ecosystem that rewards bold ideas.

Lessons from Silicon Valley: A Blueprint for Botswana—Contrasting Challenges and Opportunities

Silicon Valley’s rise to global tech dominance is a story of bold vision, risk-taking, and ecosystem-building. Botswana, with its stable governance and entrepreneurial spirit, has the potential to replicate aspects of this success. However, the challenges it faces are starkly different particularly when it comes to rural poverty, limited infrastructure, and a reliance on traditional industries. Here’s a thought-provoking contrast between Silicon Valley’s blueprint and Botswana’s realities, along with actionable solutions tailored to Botswana’s unique context.

Supercharging Research & Innovation

Silicon Valley’s Model:

Stanford University and other academic institutions acted as innovation pipelines, turning cutting-edge research into world-changing startups. The ecosystem thrived on deep-tech research, AI, and FinTech innovation.

Botswana’s Challenge:

While institutions like the University of Botswana (UB), Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), and Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation (BITRI) exist, they lack the funding, infrastructure, and industry collaboration needed to drive commercialization. Research often remains confined to academic papers rather than being translated into marketable solutions.

Reimagining Government as a Venture Capitalist: Backing Venture Capitalists for a Return

The traditional role of government in supporting startups and innovation has often been limited to grants, loans, and subsidies. While these mechanisms are helpful, they are not sufficient to catalyze high-growth, tech-driven ventures that require patient capital and a high-risk tolerance. To truly unlock Botswana’s innovation potential, the government must reimagine its role—not as a direct funder of startups, but as a backer of venture capital (VC) funds that can deliver both financial returns and economic impact.

Silicon Valley’s Model: Government as a Catalyst

In Silicon Valley, the U.S. government played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for private-sector growth. Key initiatives included:

Funding Early-Stage Innovations: Programs like ARPANET (the precursor to the internet) and investments in microchip technology were funded by government agencies such as DARPA and NASA.

Creating an Enabling Environment: The government provided tax incentives, R&D grants, and policies that encouraged risk-taking and innovation.

Indirect Support: Rather than directly funding startups, the government invested in research institutions and infrastructure that enabled private-sector innovation to flourish.

This model allowed the private sector to take the lead in scaling innovations while the government acted as a catalyst, de-risking early-stage investments and creating an ecosystem where venture capital could thrive.

Case Study: The Yozma Model (Israel)

Israel’s Yozma Program is a prime example of how government can successfully back venture capital funds. In the 1990s, the Israeli government established the Yozma Fund, which invested in private VC funds and provided matching capital for international investors. Key features of the Yozma model included:

 Co-Investment: The government co-invested with private investors, sharing both the risks and rewards.

 Exit Mechanism: Investors were given the option to buy out the government’s stake at a

predetermined price, incentivizing private sector participation.

 Focus on High-Tech: The program targeted high-tech startups, helping to establish Israel as a global leader in innovation.

The Yozma Program was instrumental in creating Israel’s thriving VC ecosystem, which today boasts one of the highest concentrations of startups and venture capital per capita in the world.

Key Features of the Yozma Program:

1. Government as a Catalyst:

The government established a $100 million fund to invest in private VC funds. It co-invested with international investors, sharing both the risks and rewards.

2. Focus on High-Tech Startups:

The program targeted high-growth sectors like software, telecommunications, and biotechnology, aligning with Israel’s strengths in technology and innovation.

3. Incentives for Private Investors:

Investors were given the option to buy out the government’s stake at a predetermined price after five years, ensuring that the private sector had skin in the game.

4. Building a VC Ecosystem:

Yozma helped establish 10 private VC funds, attracting international investors and creating a thriving ecosystem of startups, mentors, and accelerators.

Results of the Yozma Program:

 Explosion of Startups: Israel became a global leader in innovation, with thousands of startups launching in the years following Yozma’s inception.

 Venture Capital Growth: The program catalyzed the growth of Israel’s VC industry, which today is one of the most active in the world.

 Economic Transformation: High-tech exports now account for a significant portion of Israel’s GDP, and the country is home to numerous "unicorns" (startups valued at over $1 billion).

Botswana vs. Africa’s Leading Innovation Hubs

While Botswana is starting to make moves, countries like Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Rwanda have already positioned themselves as tech-driven economies. Here’s what Botswana can learn from these regional leaders:

Country Key Strengths What Botswana Can Learn

Kenya "Silicon Savannah" – thriving startup ecosystem, mobile money innovation (M-Pesa), strong investor presence.

Invest in FinTech & AgriTech, simplify regulatory processes for startups, attract global venture capital.

Nigeria Africa’s largest startup ecosystem, strong VC networks, unicorns like Flutterwave & Paystack, government-backed tech funds.

Prioritize government-backed venture funding, create scalable startup support programs, improve ease of doing business.

A Crossroads of Opportunity—Will Botswana Rise to the Challenge?

The success story of government-backed venture capital is not just a theoretical possibility—it has been proven in countries like Israel, and it can be replicated in Botswana. By reimagining its role as a backer of VC funds, the government can unlock the full potential of its innovation ecosystem, creating a future where Botswana is not just a land of diamonds, but a land of ideas, innovation, and opportunity. This is not merely an economic imperative; it is a moral one. In a world where technology is reshaping economies and societies, Botswana stands at a crossroads. Will it cling to the comfort of its resource- driven past, or will it embrace the uncertainty—and boundless potential—of an innovation-driven future?

The question is not whether Botswana can do this, but whether it will. The tools are there: a stable government, a young and dynamic population, and a growing appetite for entrepreneurship. What’s missing is the audacity to take risks, the patience to nurture long-term growth, and the vision to see beyond the horizon of traditional industries. The time for half-measures and incremental change is over.

Botswana needs a bold, transformative leap—one that redefines its economy, empowers its people, and secures its place in the global innovation race.

Imagine a Botswana where rural farmers use AgriTech to boost yields and access global markets, where FinTech startups drive financial inclusion for the unbanked, and where HealthTech innovations bring life-saving care to remote communities. Imagine a Botswana that exports not just diamonds, but cutting-edge technologies and world-class talent. This is not a pipe dream—it is a tangible possibility, but only if the

government, private sector, and citizens come together to make it happen.

The stakes are high. If Botswana fails to act, it risks being left behind in a world where innovation is the new currency of power. But if it seizes this moment, it can become a beacon of hope and progress, not just for its own people, but for the entire African continent. The choice is clear: stagnation or transformation, complacency or courage, the past or the future.

The question is: Will Botswana rise to the challenge? The time to act is now. The world is watching

Bakang Phuthego is an entrepreneurial specialist with research interests in global entrepreneurship, international business development and Impact Investing.