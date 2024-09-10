…Paving the Way for Citizen-Led Renewable Projects

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), in collaboration with Sturdee Energy, has inaugurated the 1MW Shakawe Solar Plant, a significant step in the country’s renewable energy drive. As one of Botswana’s first independent power producer (IPP) projects, the plant aims to cut the nation’s dependency on imported electricity while boosting its renewable energy capacity.

Sturdee Energy, a Pan-African independent power producer, was awarded the tender to develop both the Shakawe and Bobonong solar plants in 2019. With an estimated $5.5 million investment, the two plants are key to Botswana’s goal of generating 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. Construction of the Shakawe plant began in October 2023 but was delayed due to pandemic-related restrictions. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate 8,000 MWh per year.

The partnership with Sturdee Energy followed a rigorous selection process, with the Shakawe Solar Plant forming part of the broader MADUO 26 initiative aimed at diversifying Botswana’s electricity production while prioritising environmental sustainability. Kgosi Lekgowa Lekgowa, a local leader, shared the community’s enthusiasm for the project, noting that Shakawe had long relied on electricity from Namibia, which was often inadequate. He expressed hope that the new plant would foster local economic growth and attract industries to the area.

While the Shakawe and Bobonong solar plants were developed in partnership with an international entity, the remaining 10 renewable energy projects will be awarded exclusively to Botswana citizens, aligning with the country’s vision to empower local talent and businesses in the renewable sector.

This launch marks just the beginning of Botswana’s journey toward a sustainable and self-sufficient energy future.