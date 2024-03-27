CALISTUS BOSALETSWE

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

By close of business on Friday, Botswana’s frantic attempts to block the Bill on imports of hunting trophies into the United Kingdom suffered a major setback, when media reports indicated that the draft law had passed its Second Reading in the House of Commons.

This development, preceded by public polls in the UK showing that 80 percent of participants supported the proposed Bill, marked a step closer to stopping British trophy hunters shipping proceeds of their escapades back home as souvenirs. Earlier during the weak Botswana despatched a campaign team of around 50 to traverse the UK to fight against the Hunting Trophies Prohibition Bill.

Led by the Minister of Tourism, Dumezweni Mthimkhulu and accompanied by representatives of five other Southern African countries, the furious officials threatened to send 10,000 wild elephants to London’s Hyde Park ‘so Britons can try living with them’ amid a row over hunting trophies. They argued that trophy-import ban will dry up safari hunt revenue, hampering wildlife conservation, anti-poaching efforts to save elephants, and impoverishing African villagers who get meat, money and jobs from such tourism.

Piling pressure

Back home, opposition parties are piling pressure on government to fight for local communities to benefit more from trophy hunting as opposed to the current situation where foreign companies take the largest share while communities benefit far less in trophy hunting.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) seems to agree that there is need for a policy shift to help communities residing along the poorest region in Ngamiland district to realize full potential from trophy hunting which only benefits trophy companies more than communities.

Under President Mokgweetsi Masisi regime, Botswana lifted the ban on trophy hunting in 2019 after it came into effect in 2013 under former President Ian Khama.

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa said lifting of the trophy hunting ban has seen big trophy hunters getting a larger share from trophy hunting while communities get crumbs. He believes this is an issue that needs careful attention, especially for communities residing along the wildlife resources.

The Patriot on Sunday is privy to information about some community leaders under Mababe Zokotshama Community Trust who have been protesting a decision by government to impose a South African wildlife trophy hunting company – African Field Sports (AFS) to work with the trust since 2020.

One of the protesters was Mababe Village Chief, Kgosimontle Kebualemang, who argued that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into with AFS was in violation of the Mababe Zokotshama Community deed of trust since it was signed without the consent of the community. Under the MoU, AFS was to pay the trust USD 1500 for an elephant while AFS price tag for an elephant stood at $70 000.

Mohwasa maintains that there is need to put an end to the current set-up where trophy hunting companies benefit at the expense of communities. “The BDP has never cared about locals. It never seeks to derive maximum benefits for the local communities. All that matters is its interests and those of its friends and itself,” he added, further arguing that government should come up with a policy that will benefit communities alongside the campaign to convince UK not to prohibit hunting trophy imports .

He said the situation on the ground shows that trophy hunting is depriving local communities as opposed to empowering them. “If it was done for the benefit of the communities the figures could be the other way round,” said Mohwasa, adding that there should be an open dialogue on the issue of trophy hunting since it has been going on for a long time for the benefit of the communities.

“They should open up dialogue on this matter and not politicize it. They are missing the plot and misleading the nation. What is needed is more benefits for the communities per animal not a few people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse promised that they will advise government to address the issue where trophy hunting only benefits a select few. “As the BDP we are going to ask government to come up with policies that benefit communities more,” said Kentse.

He further noted that even some of the companies operating in some concessions that that were given to community trusts in the Okavango Delta are cheating community trusts. He remains hopeful that something will change soon following President Masisi visit in the North West where he met with community trusts and local leadership.

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Secretary General, Goretetse Kekgonegile observed that trophy hunting is not contributing towards the decline of wildlife species when communities benefits directly from wildlife as they tend protect species against poaching using the resources generated through trophy hunting.

Kekgonegile’s assertion is also corroborated by Food Agriculture (FAO) report titled, “Illegal Bush Meat Hunting in the Okavango Delta,” that people tend not to have negative views on wildlife if they benefit directly from them. Researchers advised government to allocate game ranching to communities and allow trophy hunting in those ranches but the advice fell on deaf ears for now.

Kekgonegile said trophy hunting is providing economic value to communities through concession fees, employment creation and corporate social responsibility programs such as food to poor families, support for schools, water and health care facilities which are all essential for community development.

“Communities living with wildlife have traditional conservation protocols which have been supplemented by government policies. Giving preference to wildlife at their expense is not fair and goes against their right to survival as human beings,”he added

He advised the House of Commons to postpone the debate on the Bill pending consultations with affected parties, more especially the rural poor who stand to be driven into chronic poverty by the passing of the Bill. He said it remains their hope that the engagement will result in amicable changes favoring both parties.

Political expediency

Mohwasa warned that no political party should take advantage of exploiting the debate to tilt the votes in their favor ahead of 2024 elections. He said for now the BDP should not be desperate as usual to use the debate in attempt to extend its stay in power. He said that any debate should be only for the benefit of the communities.

Kentse noted that they have never made comment on the issue but they support the government and it’s efforts when quizzed whether the ruling party feel that they should be celebrated for the latest development. “This is not the BDP issue but the government together with affected communities,”said Kentse.

Mohwasa further noted that Khama is a private person and has a right to express his views when quizzed whether his stance on trophy hunting will not be unfavorable to UDC especially in areas where most the communities come from. “The last time I checked we were a democracy. The views he has expressed are his and not UDC’s. Our position on this emotive issue will be properly communicated,”he said

Mohwasa said that its strange and amateurish that some small time “spinners” are desperately trying to make Khamas views as if it’s UDC’s views.