The University of Botswana (UB) informs the public that following yesterday’s official communication concerning cashflow challenges, March 2024 staff salaries were paid last night and will continue to be credited today.

Members of the public are assured of Executive Management’s commitment to ensuring that the University continues to run smoothly by further engaging all concerned stakeholders with a view to normalise the situation. The University further assures members of the public, particularly its valued stakeholders of its commitment to remain focused on the strategic vision and aspirations of the University while restoring the integrity of the institution.

The University will keep staff and members of the public informed about any new developments geared towards maintaining the University’s reputation as it continues to provide quality education, research, and innovative solutions.

Dr. Faith Rapuleng-Tuelo

Director, Public Affairs, University of Botswana