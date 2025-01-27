Dozens of ex-mine workers in Botswana fear being disenfranchised in the ongoing medical examination excise, which will pave the way for compensation of those who were exposed to permanent lung damage from silicosis and tuberculosis in South African gold mines. The organization representing the ex-miners, Botswana Labour Migrants Association (BOLAMA) fear that former mine workers who live in the far-flung areas of the country will be left out during the registration of ex-mine workers who will undergo medical examinations.

Botswana government and Tshiamiso Trust jointly announced that the ex-mine workers will undergo medical examination excise dubbed the Benefit Medical Examination (BME) services to provide the required evidence of permanent lung damage from silicosis or tuberculosis.

BOLAMA Secretary General, Tshepo Sebetlela fears that the registration is only limited to specific areas such as Molepolole, Gaborone and Palapye. “Ex-miners are required to travel from Maun to Palapye to register for possible compensation. These old and ailing people are required to travel long distances to register for compensation. Only three places were listed leaving out many ex-mine workers countrywide,” said Sebetlela.

The mandate of Tshiamiso Trust is to find and compensate all eligible claimants across Southern Africa with permanent impairment due to silicosis or work-related TB, or their dependents where the mineworker has passed away. “We value the collaboration with stakeholders like BOLAMA, especially when we face challenges in reaching claimants who change their contact details after lodging claims. Stakeholders can assist by spreading information and encouraging claimants to update their contact details with the Trust, enabling us to book them for Benefit Medical Examinations. When the next sites and dates are confirmed, information will be communicated across all platforms,” added Jiya.

A joint communique from Botswana govenment and Tshiamiso Trust shows that there are currently over 1,600 former mineworkers awaiting that their claims be certified – and paid if they meet the eligibility criteria. Sebetlela is of the view that the 1600 ex-mine is not a true reflection of what is on the ground. He said that they have more than 3000 ex-mine workers in their database. “The registration should have be done in the vicinity of those ex-mine workers residence,” lamented Sebetlela, adding that the concern regarding disfranchisement of ex-mine workers is not peculiar to Botswana as they have been notified by sister organizations that SADC countries are experiencing similar challenges.

He observed that in the next 10 years the mining companies will be winding up the whole process and many ex-mine workers will be left out. Tshiamiso Trust announced in a communique that they are currently on the 5th year and the process just started. “We want to encourage more claimants to come forward and lodge their claimants if they haven’t already done so,” reads part of statement from Tshiamiso Trust, announcing that the Benefit Medical Examinations (BME) is offered to eligible ex-mine workers and their dependents in Botswana if they died due to work related diseases such as silicosis and or work related tuberculosis (TB). The BME play a pivotal role in the claim process, as the test provide the required evidence of permanent lung damage from silicosis of work-related tuberculosis and indicate the extent of disease, so that corrected compensation is awarded.

The BME exercise and compensation which runs up to 2031 will benefit ex-miners who have worked in 82 mines owned by African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields. Claimants will be assisted at Storkfort clinic in Gaborone while a mobile clinic will be available time to time in Kanye, Molepolole and Palapye.

Tshiamiso Trust Stakeholder Relations and Communications Manager, Lusanda Jiya explained that they rely on the footprint of TEBA -the former recruiting agency for mine workers from Botswana to register ex-mine workers.

“TEBA offices in Botswana are located in Palapye and Molepolole. To date 3,225 Batswana claimants have already lodged their claims. Informed by the Trust database and consultations with stakeholders in Botswana, the Trust is prepared to consider additional locations if this is supported by evidence of unserviced areas with high concentration of potential claimants,” said Jiya.

Jiya said the location of sites for the commencement of BME services in Botswana in November 2024 is informed by the concentration of claimants who have already lodged their claimants. “Three sites were selected – Gaborone, Kanye and Mahalapye – with Gaborone being the starting site based on numbers. The Trust will roll out services to other sites on a rotational basis on completion of booked outstanding BMEs in Gaborone. It is important to note that some claimants are electing to travel long distances to avoid waiting for the rotational schedule,” she explained.

Once finalized, the schedule for mobile centres will be announced, and stakeholders will be informed to help share the information widely to cover all former miners.

Since December 2024 over 1,600 claimants are currently awaiting Benefit Medical Examinations (BMEs). “This figure excludes deceased claims and those lodged with ODMWA certificates. It is important to note that not all mineworkers who worked at South African gold mines are eligible to lodge a claim with the Trust; only those who worked at one or more of 82 gold mines owned by the six qualifying mining companies that are part of the settlement agreement can lodge a claim, and they must have performed Risk Work during a Qualifying Period,” Jiya explained.

Jiya said the Trust has a lifespan of 12 years and claimants can lodge their claims up to 2029. For dependents to lodge a claim for deceased mineworkers, there must either be evidence that they had silicosis or died from silicosis if it is a silicosis claim.

“This can be diagnosed after the mineworker has left the employ provided that work records can show that the mineworker performed risk work in a qualifying mine in the qualifying period. For a TB claim, evidence needs to show that they died from work-related TB within a year of leaving the mine,” she added.

She denied allegations that there is an attempt to deny some ex-miners their compensation, explaining that the Trust has already disbursed over R1.9billion to over 20 000 claimants, and R12.4 million has been paid to 108 Batswana claimants. She said with the commencement of BMEs, this number will grow.