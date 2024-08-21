Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) president, Duma Boko has hired Canadian lobbying firm Dickens & Madson to burnish his image abroad, sway American policy in his party’s favour and connect to American government officials for a hefty P8 million. Boko, who is also President of Botswana National Front (BNF) signed the lobbying agreement with President and director of Dickens & Madson, Ari Ben-Menashe on the 10th of July 2024. Ben-Menashe, who is an Iranian born naturalized Canadian has already been paid his first USD 50 000 retainer fee as per terms of the 12 months contract, which is worth P8 052 816 in total.

The deposition and contract were submitted to the United States Department of Justice on the 8th of August 2024, to fulfil that country’s Foreign Agents Registration Act, just 2 days before Boko launched the 2024 general election UDC





manifesto in Gaborone. The contract which has been seen by this publication specifies that Dickens & Madson will perform services and conduct its activities on behalf of Boko to lobby contacts within the governments of the United States and United Kingdom to assist him attain the office of the President of the Republic of Botswana In a response to an invitation to comment on the story, Boko responded late Friday afternoon; “I am reaching out to international organisations and governments, seeking to secure the integrity of the (2024) elections and stop the fraudulent IEC from pulling off the fraud of 2019”.

Boko, though, neither confirmed nor denied the P8 million figure cited or the deposit paid.

On the other hand, Dickens & Madson state that “within the United States, Registrant (Dickens & Madson) proposes to lobby the executive and/ or legislative branches of the government of the United States and its agencies to support the efforts of Mr. Duma Boko to become President of Botswana. Additionally, Registrant proposes to provide media and public relations services on behalf of the Foreign Principal’s (Boko) goals and activities. Registrant also provides lobbying services to the Foreign Principal in other countries,” reads the agreement in part.

Moreover, Dickens & Madson says that it will attempt to influence United States policy in favor of Boko becoming the elected President of Botswana through means of lobbying, public relations and economic development activities. “If needed, Registrant (Dickens & Madson) will also assist the Foreign Principal (Boko) in the preparation and/or dissemination of informational materials,” reads part of the document.

Besides lobbying the executive and legislative branches of the United States of America and United Kingdom, the agreement also proposes spreading activities of lobbying to “other mutually agreed upon country or countries, and or International Organizations as well as provision of other services to assist in devising and executing of policies for the beneficial development and stability of your political goals and to assist you in attaining the Office of the President of The Republic of Botswana,” reads the agreement in part.

The contract further stipulates that the lobbying services will strive towards maintaining contacts with the executive and/ or the legislative branches of the governments and international agencies in order to “urge the institution and/or maintenance of legislative and/or executive policies favorable to you, and the elimination or prevention of such policies and opinions unfavorable to you. We shall lobby the government of the United States to actively assist you in attaining the office of the President of the Republic of Botswana.” The signed agreement between Ben- Menashe and Boko is partly redacted.

The pact further discloses that Dickens & Madson will promptly obtain a meeting for Boko in the United States with senior U.S. officials to cement his international credentials during which he will also have the opportunity to discuss military cooperation with the United States. “The retainer for this consultancy agreement shall be US$50,000.00 payable upon signature of this agreement by wire transfer,” states the agreement.

Moreover, as per the contract Dickens & Madson will develop a series of guidelines within which they will have the discretion to act on Boko’s behalf, subject always to his specific instructions. To that end as part of the deal, the firm will shoulder the responsibility of paying for normal out-of-pocket disbursements while payments of any unusual out-of-pocket disbursements shall be as mutually agreed upon.

Other services to be provided to the extent mutually agreed upon include provision of key personnel, training, equipment, technical assistance, and development assistance, as well as public relations and media assistance to project a positive image of Boko in the local and international media