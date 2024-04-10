Central committee postpone primary elections, regions unhappy BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Some Botswana National Front (BNF) regions are fuming following the central committee decision to postpone the party primary elections that were scheduled for 6th-7th April 2024, The Patriot on Sunday has learnt. The regions are threatening to slap the BNF National Executive Committee (NEC) with…



